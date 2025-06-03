Fluke Reliability and Treon Partner to Elevate Industrial Asset Performance with AI Diagnostics and IoT Sensors

Everett, Washington, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Reliability and Treon today announced a strategic partnership to help customers shift from reactive to predictive maintenance outcomes that elevate industrial asset performance. Combining Treon’s wireless sensor technology with Fluke Reliability’s expertise in AI diagnostics and predictive maintenance software enables customers to translate data into actionable insights. This partnership helps customers detect equipment failures before they occur, reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life, and optimize maintenance schedules for greater efficiency and cost savings.

By offering customers the expertise of both Fluke Reliability and Treon platforms, the integration enables customers to benefit from a scalable solution with deeper insights into asset performance that improves decision-making and operational efficiency. As a part of this partnership, Fluke Reliability and Treon will collaborate to:

Seamlessly integrate Treon Connect with Fluke Reliability’s eMaint CMMS platform to enable faster, smarter decisions through streamlined data flow

Power future-ready reliability tools: from high-volume screening to diagnostic sensors and route-based hardware

Boost customers’ predictive maintenance performance with AI-driven insights, improving uptime and asset health

Break down business silos with a connected ecosystem designed to scale across industrial environments.

"The Fluke Reliability partnership with Treon represents a bold leap forward in industrial connected reliability,” said Jay Hack, Vice President and General Manager, Fluke Reliability. “By integrating Treon Connect with our AI-driven analytics and deep vibration and temperature monitoring capabilities, we’re enabling a new era of intelligent condition monitoring. We’re helping customers not only predict failures before they happen but also clearly demonstrate the ROI of their reliability programs through smarter, connected insights and decision making."

"Achieving this platform-to-platform integration means customers get the best of both worlds: Treon Connect providing the foundation for connected operations, and Fluke Reliability’s analytics delivering actionable intelligence," said Aibek Altynbek, Regional Head, North America at Treon Inc. "This strategic partnership creates a holistic reliability solution, enabling customers to maximize asset performance and realize operational excellence at scale."

Fluke Reliability plans to integrate the Treon Connect system with their eMaint condition monitoring platform to ensure a seamless connection between screening, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance activities. This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to improving industrial condition monitoring and helping businesses optimize asset performance and reliability.

About Fluke Reliability

Fluke Reliability, an operating company of the Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, AI powered insights, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – PRUFTECHNIK, Azima DLI, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability enables customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing a connected approach to reliability. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, boosting visibility, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's AI solution visit https://reliability.fluke.com or for information on our eMaint CMMS, visit https://www.emaint.com/ or LinkedIn.