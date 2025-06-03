Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research 2025 - Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030 - Clinical Trials and Biotech Investment Propel RNA-Based Oligonucleotide Expansion

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 4.26 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.97 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.21%

This market plays a vital role in advancing biopharmaceutical innovation, serving as a cornerstone for applications such as gene editing, molecular diagnostics, and RNA-based therapies. The sector's rapid expansion is closely tied to breakthroughs in genomics and personalized medicine, where demand for high-fidelity, tailor-made oligonucleotides has soared.

As pharmaceutical companies and research institutions increasingly focus on RNA therapeutics and gene-targeting treatments, the need for scalable and precise oligonucleotide production continues to intensify. Clinical trials - particularly in North America and Europe - underscore the broadening scope of oligonucleotide-based treatments. With robust investments, growing biotech collaborations, and the evolution of synthesis technologies, the market is positioned for sustained innovation and global adoption.



RNA-Based Therapeutics



RNA-based therapeutics have emerged as a powerful tool for treating a wide range of diseases, propelling the demand for synthetic oligonucleotides. Applications like small interfering RNA (siRNA), antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies rely on precise nucleotide synthesis.

The global spotlight on mRNA vaccines - particularly those developed for COVID-19 - has significantly increased awareness and investment in this segment. Beyond vaccines, RNA-based therapeutics are targeting chronic conditions and rare genetic disorders by altering or silencing specific gene expressions. These therapies require advanced oligonucleotide sequences manufactured with stringent quality and precision standards, highlighting the growing dependence on oligonucleotide synthesis for modern drug development pipelines.



Efficiency and Scalability



Despite strong demand, the industry faces persistent challenges in scaling up oligonucleotide production without compromising quality. High-throughput synthesis processes require consistent optimization to maintain cost-effectiveness, especially as research moves from lab-scale to commercial-scale applications.

Additionally, synthesizing complex, longer, or chemically modified oligonucleotides can be resource-intensive, requiring specialized equipment and infrastructure. Compliance with global regulatory standards adds another layer of complexity, necessitating rigorous quality controls. These hurdles can increase production timelines and costs, potentially slowing down commercialization, especially for startups and smaller biopharma companies.



Therapeutic Advancements



Therapeutic innovation remains a defining trend in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The success of mRNA vaccines has validated RNA-based platforms, sparking a surge in R&D investments aimed at tackling conditions like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare genetic disorders. Oligonucleotides are central to these developments, forming the basis for antisense therapies, RNA interference (RNAi), and gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR.

This growing reliance on synthetic nucleic acids has intensified efforts to develop faster, purer, and more cost-efficient synthesis technologies. As pharmaceutical pipelines increasingly include nucleic acid-based drugs, demand for specialized synthesis services and materials is expected to rise significantly, solidifying the sector's strategic importance in modern medicine.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



