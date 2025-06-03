UAE Facility Management Market Trends, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - IoT and AI to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Meet Sustainability Goals

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Facility Management Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Facility Management Market was valued at USD 6.56 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.95 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.75%

The sector is gaining momentum in the UAE due to increasing construction activity, government sustainability mandates, and the rising demand for intelligent building solutions that align with smart city developments across the region.







Technological Advancements and Smart Building Solutions



Technological progress and the rising adoption of smart building technologies are primary drivers of growth in the UAE facility management market. Innovations like IoT, AI, and real-time data analytics are redefining facility operations by boosting efficiency, lowering operational costs, and enhancing occupant comfort.

Government mandates such as the Dubai Municipality's green building regulations, which enforce sustainable standards for all new public buildings, are propelling demand for tech-enabled facility services. IoT sensors capture real-time operational data - such as energy usage and occupancy - while AI analyzes this data to streamline building systems, enable predictive maintenance, and support sustainability objectives. These technologies help facility managers anticipate issues before they escalate, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure.



Workforce Shortages and Skills Gap



A significant challenge in the UAE facility management market is the shortage of skilled labor and a persistent gap in workforce capabilities. As demand grows for technologically advanced and integrated FM services, there is an increasing need for technicians and professionals with expertise in both hard services and digital solutions. However, the pace of industry growth has outstripped the supply of adequately trained workers, leading to service delivery constraints.

The industry requires a blend of technical skills - such as proficiency in HVAC systems, electrical maintenance, and IT integration - and soft skills like communication, client relations, and project management. Additionally, the deployment of smart technologies necessitates continuous training to keep up with evolving systems, making workforce development a critical priority for the sector.



Increasing Adoption of Technology and Smart Solutions



The UAE facility management market is witnessing a strong trend toward the integration of smart solutions and automation technologies. As cities evolve and infrastructure modernizes, there is rising emphasis on connected building systems that optimize operational performance. IoT and AI are at the core of this trend, enabling facility managers to monitor building conditions in real time and make data-driven decisions.

Smart HVAC systems, lighting controls, and occupancy sensors are increasingly common in both commercial and residential settings. These technologies not only contribute to energy savings and lower costs but also enhance user comfort and safety. The trend reflects a broader shift toward sustainable, responsive buildings that align with the UAE's smart city and green building agendas.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

CBRE, Inc.

ISS A/S

Sodexo Group

Compass Group PLC

Cushman & Wakefield Plc

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Aramark

Johnson Controls International plc

ENGIE SA

Mitie Group PLC

UAE Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Support

Catering

Others

UAE Facility Management Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Public Sector

UAE Facility Management Market, By Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Real Estate

Banking

Hospitality

Housing

Others

UAE Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard

Soft

UAE Facility Management Market, By Industry:

Organized

Unorganized

UAE Facility Management Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

