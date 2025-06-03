Immunohistochemistry Market Research 2025 - Global $3.5+ Bn Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030: AI and Digital Pathology Revolutionize the Market, Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Immunohistochemistry Market was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.56 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.90%

The global Immunohistochemistry market is undergoing substantial growth, fueled by key drivers such as technological innovation, increasing demand for consumer-driven healthcare, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and a growing focus on preventive care. Immunohistochemistry products ranging from blood tests and pregnancy kits to glucose monitors and allergy testing solutions are progressively becoming integral tools for individuals managing their own health. These devices enable users to monitor a variety of health parameters independently, eliminating the need for clinical visits and empowering consumers to take control of their health.

The market's growth trajectory remains robust, underpinned by advancements in diagnostic technologies, heightened consumer health consciousness, and a shift toward more affordable, accessible, and personalized health solutions. As these Immunohistochemistry products become increasingly central to health management strategies, the market is expected to continue expanding. Regulatory support and ongoing innovations in diagnostics further enhance the market's potential, positioning the Immunohistochemistry segment as a lucrative opportunity for stakeholders in the healthcare and diagnostics industries.

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

The global surge in chronic and infectious diseases has become one of the most significant demand drivers for the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. This trend is not only reshaping diagnostic approaches but also creating sustained growth opportunities for IHC-related products and services across healthcare systems worldwide. Chronic diseases represent the primary driver of global mortality and long-term disability, exerting substantial pressure on healthcare systems and economies. In 2020, these conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes were responsible for or contributed to 79% of all deaths worldwide.

High Cost of Instruments and Reagents

Despite the growing demand for immunohistochemistry in clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research, the high capital and operational costs associated with IHC instruments and reagents remain a significant barrier to market expansion, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Advanced IHC systems - including automated slide stainers, image analyzers, and digital pathology platforms require substantial upfront investment.

Recurrent costs of high-quality primary and secondary antibodies, detection kits, and substrate reagents are also high, especially for multiplexed or customized panels. Smaller pathology labs and diagnostic centers in emerging markets often lack the budget or funding mechanisms to acquire and maintain these systems, limiting the adoption of IHC technology. This cost barrier not only restricts market penetration in cost-sensitive regions but also slows down lab modernization in under-resourced healthcare systems.

Integration of Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with IHC

The convergence of immunohistochemistry with digital pathology and AI-driven image analysis is redefining how tissue diagnostics are performed and interpreted. This trend is not only enhancing diagnostic accuracy but also improving scalability, standardization, and workflow efficiency. Digital slide scanners now allow high-resolution imaging of IHC-stained tissue, enabling remote diagnosis, archiving, and secondary consultations. AI algorithms are being developed to automatically quantify biomarker expression, such as HER2 or PD-L1, minimizing subjectivity and variability in interpretation.

AI-assisted platforms are accelerating the turnaround time for high-volume labs and facilitating telepathology, especially in resource-constrained or rural areas. This trend is transforming IHC from a manual, pathologist-driven technique to a more automated, data-driven process, making it attractive to both clinical and research sectors and opening up opportunities for scalable global adoption.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer U.S. LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abcam Limited

Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product:

Antibodies

Equipment

Reagents

Kits

Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application:

Diagnostics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Diabetes Mellitus

Nephrological Diseases

Research

Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Immunohistochemistry Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37bwqd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment