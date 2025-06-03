North America Autogas Markets Report 2025: Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020-2030 Featuring Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Phillips 66, Gasco Energy, Amerco, and Linde

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Autogas Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Autogas Market was valued at USD 19.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 24.4 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.70%

Autogas, primarily comprising propane, is increasingly being adopted across the region as an environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline and diesel. Known for its lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency, autogas is gaining popularity amid growing environmental awareness and regulatory pressure.

The United States and Canada are advancing policies that promote cleaner transportation fuels, encouraging the shift to autogas. As a result, both public and private sectors are exploring its potential to meet emission targets while optimizing operational efficiency. The ongoing push for greener mobility solutions and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint are positioning autogas as a practical and sustainable fuel choice in the North American transportation landscape.



Increasing Environmental Regulations and Policies Favoring Cleaner Fuels



The North America Autogas Market is being increasingly driven by strict environmental mandates aimed at curbing vehicular emissions and enhancing air quality. Regulatory bodies in the U.S. and Canada are implementing stringent policies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is pushing the transportation sector to explore cleaner fuel options.

Autogas, primarily made of liquefied petroleum gas, stands out due to its lower emission profile, producing significantly fewer carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate emissions compared to traditional fuels. These environmental advantages, aligned with regulatory demands, are making autogas a compelling alternative, particularly for fleet operators and municipalities looking to comply with evolving emission standards.



Limited Refueling Infrastructure Expansion



A major hurdle facing the North America Autogas Market is the slow pace of refueling infrastructure development. Despite some progress, the number of autogas refueling stations remains far below that of conventional fuel stations, creating accessibility issues for vehicle owners. This lack of infrastructure is particularly pronounced in smaller towns and rural areas, restricting the feasibility of autogas adoption for widespread use.

Establishing refueling facilities demands high upfront investment, which can be a barrier for fuel station operators, despite available incentives. The need to accommodate multiple fuel types further complicates investment decisions. Without a broader and more accessible refueling network, the expansion of the autogas market will remain limited, especially in competition with more established alternative fuels like electric and natural gas vehicles.



Increasing Government Support for Alternative Fuels



Governments throughout North America are ramping up support for alternative fuel adoption, including autogas, through a range of financial and policy incentives. These include grants, tax credits, and subsidies aimed at fleet operators and private users, all designed to promote cleaner transportation solutions.

Local and state governments are also incorporating autogas-powered vehicles into their fleets, setting a model for commercial and personal vehicle use. Such initiatives help mitigate challenges like conversion costs and infrastructure limitations, making autogas a more financially attractive and accessible choice. This governmental push is a key catalyst in driving broader adoption across the region.

