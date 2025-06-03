HashiCorp Expands Unified Lifecycle Management for Hybrid Cloud Operations

LONDON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HashiDays London, its first international user conference as an IBM company, HashiCorp unveiled the vision for partnering with IBM to shape the future of hybrid cloud automation. Despite widespread adoption, most enterprises have not reached cloud maturity — out of the 94% using cloud services, only 20% are receiving full ROI . IBM estimates that one billion new AI applications will emerge by 2028, driving greater cloud complexity and forcing enterprises to make critical decisions about their hybrid cloud strategies. Together with IBM’s software automation portfolio, HashiCorp is delivering the automated hybrid cloud platform that unifies infrastructure and security workflows, reduces complexity, and enhances visibility and control.

At HashiDays London, HashiCorp announced new products and integrations that expand the capabilities of its Infrastructure Cloud across Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management (ILM and SLM) to help organizations automate hybrid infrastructure delivery, reduce operational risk, and improve security posture throughout the entire application lifecycle.

"I’m excited to welcome our global community to HashiDays 2025, where we are sharing our vision for how HashiCorp and IBM will work together to build an automated hybrid cloud platform,” said Armon Dadgar, CTO and Co-Founder, HashiCorp. “With this vision, we’ll deliver a unified control plane that powers hybrid applications, embedding policy, automation, and observability into every layer of the stack, so enterprises can modernize securely, streamline operations, and unlock AI-driven automation at scale.”

For more than 10 years, HashiCorp has helped thousands of customers across every geography and industry do cloud right. At HashiDays, customers from EMEA and APAC, including Booking.com, BT Group, Helvetia Insurance, HTX, InfoCert, shiftavenue, Trust Bank, SPH Media, and more, are sharing stories of how they manage cloud infrastructure and security with HashiCorp.

Infrastructure Lifecycle Management

As customers scale their hybrid strategies with IBM and HashiCorp, Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (ILM) continues to be a foundational priority. From building landing zones to enabling secure Day 2+ automation, organizations are using ILM to drive faster delivery and infrastructure resilience across teams and environments.

Helvetia Insurance | How Terraform supported an ambitious cloud migration

Founded in 1858 and headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Helvetia Insurance Group is a major player in the European insurance market. A few years ago, the cloud enablement team started a complete migration from on-premises datacenters to the public cloud. The ambitious goal: move 200 applications to AWS and Azure within one year. Using HashiCorp Terraform, Helvetia’s cloud enablement team created landing zones — fully configured cloud accounts with connectivity and policies — for its internal product teams. They then collaborated with a partner to build modules for hardened virtual machines and other critical resources allowing them to follow a lift-and-shift approach, expediting the migration without sacrificing security or governance. "Terraform was instrumental in achieving our migration goals. Without it, moving 200 applications in about a year would have been impossible. Our teams now have the tools to work faster and with greater confidence," said Matthias Mertens, Cloud Solution Architect, Helvetia Insurance.

HashiCorp’s ILM capabilities help platform and operations teams accelerate delivery, enforce policy, and optimize infrastructure from Day 0 to Day N. Today’s announcements expand support for secure, policy-enforced infrastructure delivery with new features across Terraform, Packer, Nomad, and Waypoint. These updates automate critical workflows that improve team productivity and infrastructure resilience throughout the full lifecycle.

Build: Define and provision infrastructure in a standardized, scalable way to avoid configuration drift and manual rework.



Terraform ephemeral resources (GA): Protect sensitive values from persisting in state files

(GA): Protect sensitive values from persisting in state files Sentinel policy library for AWS (GA): Enforce secure-by-default configurations with pre-written policies

(GA): Enforce secure-by-default configurations with pre-written policies Terraform + Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform: Enable orchestration of complex infrastructure workflows with end-to-end infrastructure as code

Deploy: Enable repeatable, secure, and policy-aligned delivery of applications and environments.

HCP Waypoint actions (GA): Offer Day 2+ lifecycle workflows like rollback and restart, exposed through UI or CLI, to provide an internal developer platform that shields users from the underlying infrastructure complexity



Manage: Monitor, update, and deprecate infrastructure components securely and efficiently across teams and environments.

HCP module revocation : Prevent use of revoked modules in HCP Terraform as part of module lifecycle management

: Prevent use of revoked modules in HCP Terraform as part of module lifecycle management HCP Terraform Premium SKU : Unlock advanced governance and private VCS support

: Unlock advanced governance and private VCS support Dynamic host volumes (Nomad): Enable more flexible, scalable provisioning of persistent storage across Nomad clients, essential for stateful workloads that require resilient storage operations in dynamic environments

Enable more flexible, scalable provisioning of persistent storage across Nomad clients, essential for stateful workloads that require resilient storage operations in dynamic environments Terraform provider for IBM Z: Empower organizations to integrate their mainframe platforms into modern workflows and hybrid cloud strategies

Security Lifecycle Management

As organizations modernize their infrastructure, their security surface area grows, along with the need to continuously inspect, protect, and govern sensitive data. Security Lifecycle Management (SLM) ensures that identity-based security, secrets management, and access governance are built directly into hybrid workflows, rather than bolted on after deployment.

IG Group | Strengthened security while accelerating delivery with HCP Vault

“As a security leader, my job is to reduce risk for my company without slowing down our development teams,” said Andrew Blooman, Platform Security Team Lead, IG Group. “Over the past few years, HashiCorp has helped us achieve these goals as we adopted multiple products for a number of use cases. We started with Community Edition versions of Vault, Nomad, and Consul, used HashiCorp Professional Services to accelerate this deployment, and added HCP Vault this year. We now have 63 teams onboarded to HCP Vault, with a centralized GitOps workflow allowing for version control, change approvals, and an audit log of newly onboarded teams.”

HashiCorp’s SLM capabilities help security and compliance teams safeguard sensitive data, enforce access policies, and maintain governance from Day 0 through Day N. These updates provide proactive tools for visibility, access control, and cryptographic assurance across hybrid environments, and reflect continued investment in helping teams move faster without compromising control.

Inspect: Identify and address potential security gaps before infrastructure or applications reach production.



HCP Vault Radar (GA): Detect and remediate unmanaged secrets and credential sprawl across environments

(GA): Detect and remediate unmanaged secrets and credential sprawl across environments Consul 1.21 (GA): Simplify external service monitoring architecture for enhanced observability and service registration in complex environments

Protect: Enforce identity-based access and secure application communication across environments.



Boundary transparent sessions (GA): Provide secure access to systems without altering user workflows

(GA): Provide secure access to systems without altering user workflows Vault and Consul integrations for Red Hat OpenShift: Streamline secure access across containerized workloads

Streamline secure access across containerized workloads Bring your own DNS to HCP Vault Dedicated: Improve connectivity and security posture in regulated environments, available now in AWS and coming soon to Azure



Govern: Automate governance of credentials, policies, and encryption standards across systems and teams.

Vault Enterprise 1.19: Includes post-quantum cryptography updates, constrained certificate authorities, and automated root password rotation



Together with IBM, HashiCorp is delivering the unified lifecycle foundation that modern enterprises need to scale securely and confidently in a hybrid world. Recent announcements, including Terraform Enterprise support for IBM Z and Vault Enterprise support for IBM Z and LinuxONE, bring HashiCorp’s ILM and SLM expertise to the mainframe, further enabling hybrid cloud automation that stretches from on-premises to private and public cloud.

For more information and detailed coverage of all Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management announcements at HashiDays 2025, please visit the HashiCorp blog .

About HashiDays

HashiDays is taking place in London on June 3 and Singapore on July 22. During the multi-city event, attendees will hear from community members, partners, and customers about the latest advances in HashiCorp’s cloud infrastructure products. The HashiDays London keynote and morning sessions will be available to watch via live stream. The live stream link will be shared on the HashiDays homepage 30 minutes before the keynote begins at 9:30 a.m. BST.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, an IBM company, helps organizations automate hybrid cloud environments with Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. For more information, visit hashicorp.com .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, OpenShift and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Media and analyst contact

media@hashicorp.com