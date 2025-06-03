VTubers Launch First Feature-Length “American Anime” Created in VTube Studio, Fully Funded on Kickstarter in 38 Minutes





Image by WEREPANTHER

PITTSBURGH, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collective of independent VTubers has announced the successful funding of WEREPANTHER , a full-length animated feature created entirely using VTube Studio software typically reserved for real-time livestream avatars. The project reached its initial Kickstarter goal of $10,000 just 38 minutes after launch and surpassed its first stretch goal within 24 hours, signaling strong support from the VTuber and anime fan communities.

WEREPANTHER is the first known feature film to be animated exclusively using VTube Studio, a tool designed for real-time facial tracking and motion capture. By integrating specialized plugins, recorded sequences, and post-production editing, the team behind the film has adapted this livestreaming platform into a low-cost, scalable production tool. The result is a unique visual style that blends traditional anime influences with the expressive energy of VTuber performances.

The story follows Princess Kit, a sharp-tongued royal and secret shapeshifter, as she navigates political intrigue, family conflict, and identity within a fantasy kingdom where succession depends on a sacred ceremonial hunt. The project is being developed as an “American anime,” drawing from both Japanese animation techniques and Western narrative themes.

The voice cast includes Xena Alexander as Princess Kit, Dream Audio as Professor Dream, Startlit Audio, Clover Says Hi, Method Switch,Lacey Audayo, Wolf Z Row and Bolt Promethean.

“We’re excited to show what’s possible when creative people reimagine existing tools,” said Method Switch , one of the project’s lead actresses and Vtuber. “This film is not just a story it’s proof that a small team of VTubers and supporters can bring something big to life.”

The WEREPANTHER team consists of performers, writers, and editors from across the VTuber and ENVTuber (English-speaking VTuber) communities. Their work showcases how VTuber-based animation can offer an alternative pipeline for independent creators seeking to develop anime-style content outside of traditional studio systems.

Supporters can learn more and follow the project at www.werepanther.com , view the full cast at IMDb , or explore the Kickstarter campaign at kickstarter.com/projects/xenaalexander/werepanther-vtube-movie .

Media Contact:

Xena Alexander

MessedUpStorys@gmail.com

www.werepanther.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d31c1033-c750-4cb6-ac2f-11e049c4e66e