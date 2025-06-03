SEMI Selects Kiterocket as Agency of Record

PHOENIX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiterocket , a PR-forward communications agency for high-growth companies in market sectors driving the biggest way-of-life transformations, including semiconductors and renewable energy, has been named agency of record by SEMI, the global industry association connecting more than 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. The partnership will support the association's integrated corporate communications strategy across global markets, emphasizing its impact in advocacy on public policy, workforce development, and multiple, critical technology-focused initiatives.

With policy, talent and manufacturing shifts redefining the global semiconductor landscape, the combined voice of SEMI and its member companies is more important than ever. The association plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics through its SEMICON events, international standards, strategic initiatives and real-time market intelligence.

"We selected Kiterocket for its integrated approach to marketing and deep understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem," says Andrew Scott, SEMI vice president of Corporate Marketing. "Its strong track record for communication strategy, storytelling and industry connections will help us elevate SEMI's mission on a global scale, raising the visibility of our member-driven programs to address key challenges and advance the industry."

Headquartered in Phoenix, with team members in Silicon Valley, Seattle and across the U.S. and abroad, Kiterocket brings unmatched experience in semiconductor and microelectronics communications. The firm has advised companies across the global supply chain for two decades, from materials and equipment to manufacturing, software and services, advanced packaging and end devices. Kiterocket executes global campaigns spanning strategy, brand and design, media relations, content development, digital marketing and social media. Subject matter experts and former industry executives with deep knowledge and insider perspective guide programs.

"Kiterocket's extensive experience and expertise in the global semiconductor industry and marketing communications make us the ideal fit to help amplify SEMI's work," says Martijn Pierik, Kiterocket's co-founder and executive chair. "Our deep connections, category expertise and global media fluency uniquely position us to help SEMI shape the future of the broad semiconductor ecosystem. We're excited to support this next chapter of industry leadership."

About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward marketing communications services driven by connected category experts. The agency's services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainability sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and Seattle's buzzing Ballard neighborhood. www.kiterocket.com

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards, and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services, and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

