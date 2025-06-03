Richard Hawthorne Tapped as E&S Ring Management President

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E&S Ring Management Corporation has named Richard Hawthorne as president. The 28-year veteran will succeed Mark Wagner, interim president, who is retiring.

“Richard will expand upon the critical work Mark oversaw in these unprecedented times,” said Brett Morgan, E&S Ring owner. “We are excited Richard’s expertise and leadership will shape our growth and future.”

Hawthorne will guide the strategic direction of E&S Ring Management’s diverse, multi-asset class property, including the completion of renovations on the historic Mariners Village in Marina del Rey. He will oversee a cross-functional team, providing oversight across 13 departments.

“I’m eager to build on the company’s legacy and cultivate opportunities,” said Hawthorne. “We have innovative expansion plans, exciting news to celebrate, and much to showcase about E&S Management.”

Hawthorne has held leadership positions in publicly traded and privately held organizations – with nearly $4 billion in real estate transactions encompassing development, construction, acquisitions, and dispositions.

Hawthorne began his career in Chicago real estate, following his service in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern Illinois University and an MBA from the Walter E. Heller College of Business at Roosevelt University. He is an active member of several professional and service organizations, including ULI, LABC, NMHC, CAA, Delta Mu Delta, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

E&S Ring Management Corporation:

Since the late 1980s, E&S Management Corporation (esring.com), a family-owned business, has been developing and managing some of the West Coast’s best-known apartment communities, including: Mariners Village, Marina Harbor Apartments & Anchorage, (Marina Del Rey) ; Sunset Barrington Gardens, (City of Los Angeles); Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa (Orange County); L’Estancia (Studio City), Pleasanton Glen and Valley Plaza Villages (Pleasanton); Mountain Vista (Victorville) to name a few.

