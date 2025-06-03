Hydrogen Economy Industry Research Report 2025-2045: Fusion Power's Big Promise, Green Hydrogen as the Modern Answer to Strategic Reserves

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Hydrogen Economy Reinvented: Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is now realised that hydrogen will have large new markets when it is redirected to enhance electrification, not pitched as a futile attempt to destroy electrification. For instance, it can succeed as fusion power for electricity grids. Indeed, it some designs, it will directly produce electricity. That may power the electric drives of large ships. Investment in fusion power is rocketing, with over $10 billion yearly in prospect for commercialisation, mostly 2035 and beyond, and much of this spent on specialist materials.

Meanwhile, as solar wins for lowest cost electricity generation, regular hydrogen in salt caverns is front-runner for seasonal storage needs arising. Indeed, the modern equivalent of strategic oil reserves may be green hydrogen stored in underground caverns for much longer. In addition, there is considerable potential to grow the use of green hydrogen as a chemical feedstock, all of these options being far more realistic than the earlier doomed attempts to pipe hydrogen into our homes and cars.

Big reversals: different opportunities

Learn how there are big reversals here. Fusion power will need tiny amounts of hydrogen but at massively high prices for the deuterium and tritium isotopes. It will need highly sophisticated, high-priced materials, mostly inorganic. The volume demand for regular hydrogen will heavily involve chemical intermediary and fuel blends rather than the original idea of pure hydrogen everywhere. Because of its fundamental properties, we shall minimise the distribution of hydrogen, not maximise it.

Your new addressable markets

This commercially-oriented, 340-page report starts with a 50-page Executive Summary and Conclusions sufficient in itself for those in a hurry. Here are 51 key conclusions, 27 forecast lines, roadmap in three lines by year 2025-2045, three SWOT appraisals and many lucid new infographics making it easy to grasp your new opportunities. Among the new needs, learn why nickel, iron, copper and lithium-based materials are so prominent alongside biological materials. What are the many types of sophisticated membranes now needed?

Which chemistries?

Why are chemistries of B, Ba, Be, Co, Nb, Pt, V, Zn and, to a lesser extent, Ir, La, Mn, Zr important? Which organics and why, including many membrane composites emerging? Many 2025 research papers and latest industrial advances are analysed throughout the report.

Chapter 2. "Introduction to hydrogen: business opportunities and materials involved" takes 44 pages to cover actual and potential uses of green hydrogen, hydrogen isotopes and their primary uses, actual and targetted, and evidence that the industry is starting to pivot towards different objectives. Many of the resulting, different, hardware needs are introduced here.

Production is changing

The 46 pages of Chapter 3. "Hydrogen production and storage technologies and materials reinvented" concern regular hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen, reasons for current strong investment in hydrogen production and hydrogen hubs, ten hydrogen production methods and their materials then specifically electrolyser technologies compared, materials opportunities emerging. See new focus on geologic "natural" hydrogen, solar hydrogen panels, bio-fermentation and hydrogen made where it is needed. Will there be over-production of green hydrogen due to cost and other factors? Understand hydrogen storage materials: addressing life, size, weight, leakage and safety issues. What hydrogen transport and storage methods, materials, challenges are your opportunities? One particularly important aspect then gets its own chapter.

Electricity grids come center stage

Chapter 4. "Electricity grids: Hydrogen Long Duration Energy Storage LDES" (54 pages). Mostly underground in salt caverns, this will mainly involve massive surplus wind and solar power making green hydrogen with storage then subsequent discharge (GWh divided by GW) of three months or more. Again the coverage is both up-to-date and critical with 2025 research and honest, numerate presentation of the serious conversion efficiency, leakage and other issues for you to solve.

Hydrogen fusion power

It is deeply significant that proof of principle has recently been repeatedly demonstrated with generation of electricity by hydrogen fusion and many amply-funded private companies are promising to demonstrate it providing grid electricity well within the 2025-2045 timeframe. Chapter 5. "Electricity grids: Nuclear fusion power from hydrogen" (57 pages) critically inspects a profusion of 2025 research and industrial advances in this, particularly surfacing your exciting equipment and materials opportunities. Specialist steels, lithium breeder blankets, diamond hydrogen targets, high temperature superconductors pinching hydrogen plasma, deuterium, tritium and helium3 and are examples that are potentially highly profitable.

Growth in use as chemical reactant

Chapter 6. "Hydrogen feedstock reactant and intermediary in chemical, steel, food manufacture" (28 pages) sees growth in this substantial existing use of hydrogen as a chemical feedstock but this situation is complex. For example, there will be more green hydrogen use to make ammonia notably to make fertilizer. However, on a 20-year timeframe, farming is increasingly going indoors with aquaponics, hydroponics and cell culture needing little fertilizer - sometimes 95% less. Use in steelmaking is likely to be a largely new market and more hydrogen will be used in oil refineries until they are hit by a decline in number due to electrification of homes and vehicles. Over-arching all this is adoption of green hydrogen in place of dirtier forms and to make higher value materials such as carbon nanotubes. All is explained and predicted in this chapter, including relevance of hydrogen to cement decarbonisation.

Hydrogen as a niche fuel

Chapter 7. "Niche fuel where full electrification is inadequate or impracticable: some aerospace, ships, trains, on-road, off-road vehicles, microgrids" in 40 pages addresses what remains after the original dream is abandoned - battery-electric vehicles and electricity equipment in our homes being much simpler, safer, more affordable and longer-lived. We find that industrial heating, off-road vehicles, trains and ships are among the niches that may adopt some hydrogen solutions but affordable MW-level mining vehicle and ship batteries and faster improvement of battery-electric powertrains are a threat, including very fast charging. Hydrogen adoption niches will sometimes be aided by being a marginally costed part of a hydrogen ecosystem because total cost of ownership is a major impediment in stand-alone transport and microgrid systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 25 General conclusions and SWOT appraisal of industrial hydrogen

1.4 Conclusions: hydrogen for electricity grids: fusion power with SWOT appraisal

1.5 Conclusions: hydrogen for electricity grids: Long Duration Energy Storage LDES with SWOT appraisal

1.6 Conclusions: green hydrogen as a chemical feedstock

1.7 Conclusions: hydrogen vehicles by land, water and air

1.8 Roadmap for reinvented hydrogen economy 2025-2045 with lines for electricity grid support (fusion, LDES), chemical feedstock and niche fuel

1.9 Market forecasts 2025-2045

2. Introduction to hydrogen: business opportunities and materials involved

2.1 Overview

2.2 Coverage in this chapter

2.3 The hydrogen economy objectives and how priorities are changing

2.4 Examples of initiatives supporting the reinvented hydrogen economy

2.5 Basics of hydrogen as your business opportunity

2.6 Why the first concept of a hydrogen economy is failing

2.7 Membrane materials by level of sophistication

3. Hydrogen production and storage technologies and materials reinvented

3.1 Overview

3.2 Hydrogen production

3.3 Hydrogen transport and storage methods and materials

4. Electricity grids: Hydrogen Long Duration Energy Storage LDES

4.1 Overview

4.2 Sweet spot for chemical intermediary LDES

4.4 Hydrogen compared to methane and ammonia for LDES

4.5 Hydrogen LDES leader: Calistoga Resiliency Centre USA 48-hour hydrogen LDES

4.6 Calculations finding that hydrogen will win for longest term LDES

4.7 Mining giants prudently progress many options

4.8 Buildings and other small locations

4.9 Technologies for LDES hydrogen storage

4.10 Parameter appraisal of hydrogen storage for LDES

4.11 SWOT appraisal of hydrogen, methane, ammonia for LDES

5. Electricity grids: Nuclear fusion power from hydrogen

5.1 Fusion basics: candidate reactions and specialist materials opportunities

5.2 SWOT appraisal of the potential of fusion grid power

5.3 Comparison of actual fission and planned fusion power systems

5.4 Operating principles of fusion reactors and radiation damage of the materials

5.5 Inertial Confinement Fusion

5.6 Magnetic confinement options for fusion power

5.7 Sudden surge in interest and investment: which technology and why

5.8 Analysis of private fusion companies racing to make hydrogen fusion electricity generators

5.9 Winning fusion power companies by country, various performance criteria, funding

5.10 Earliest dates for fusion electricity being delivered

6. Hydrogen feedstock reactant and intermediary in chemical, steel, food manufacture

6.1 Overview: hydrogen for chemicals from fertiliser and cement, fuels, foods, carbon nanotubes

6.2 Cement and concrete decarbonisation

6.3 Hydrogen in oil refineries and chemical engineering

6.4 Hydrogen use in fertiliser production 2025-2045, the ammonia route and prospects

6.5 Decarbonising steel making with hydrogen and its 2025 research and prospects

6.6 Hydrogenation of carbon dioxide for sustainable fuel and chemical production: 2025 research

7. Niche fuel where full electrification is inadequate or impracticable: some aerospace, ships, trains, on-road, off-road vehicles, microgrids

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hydrogen bus and tram minority share and prospects

7.3 Hydrogen trucks

7.4 Material handling and construction vehicles including forklift trucks

7.5 Mining vehicles

7.6 Agricultural vehicles

7.7 Military vehicles

7.8 Trains

7.9 Boats and ships

7.10 Hydrogen for aircraft: SAF and pure hydrogen initiative, research, appraisal through 2025

7.11 Hydrogen microgrids and their 2025 research

7.12 Hydrogen combined heat and power reinvented

