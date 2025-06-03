United States PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2024-2025 & 2031

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 United States PFAS Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2031.

The United States PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR exceeding 10% over the forecast period, fueled by tightening regulatory standards. The market was valued over $90 million in 2024.

The demand for PFAS treatment equipment is predominantly driven by the municipal sector, which constituted approximately 70% of total end-user market revenue in 2024. Industries represent the second-largest segment, accounting for an estimated 20% of market share. Over the next three to five years, the market is expected to undergo a structural shift, with drinking water's share gradually declining. The industrial sector is positioned for significant growth, driven by increasingly stringent regulations mandating advanced pretreatment solutions for wastewater before discharge into municipal systems. Granular activated carbon was the predominant technology in 2024 with over half of the market by revenue.

The market is highly competitive and consolidated with the top 3 companies holding over 65% of the total market by revenue in 2024. The key companies in the market include Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jacobs Solutions, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Veolia, Aquagga, EPOC Enviro, and Pall Corporation, among others.

Report Scope

The United States per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water and wastewater treatment equipment market is an emerging market. The market is competitive and is dominated by a few leading players holding significant market shares.

The U.S. PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market is set for substantial growth, driven by stringent EPA regulations, state-level initiatives, and rising public awareness about PFAS contamination risks. Advanced technologies like activated carbon adsorption, ion exchange, and emerging solutions such as advanced oxidation processes are gaining traction for their efficiency. Both municipal utilities and industrial sectors are fueling demand as they strive to meet compliance standards. Public advocacy efforts, combined with federal funding initiatives, are driving increased adoption.

This report covers equipment sold for treating PFAS for the United States market. All equipment discussed is specifically used in drinking water, wastewater, and industrial water applications. This study captures the following information on the U.S. PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market:

Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2024-2031)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market data

Market share analysis

Market trends

Quotes by key industry participants

The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition

2. Segmentation by End-user and Key Technologies

3. Executive Summary

Revenues by End-user

Major Data Points

Revenues

Major Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Main Market Participants

4. Market Drivers

5. Market Restraints

6. Market Trends

Strategy - Market Consolidation and Competition

Adoption of Advanced Treatment Technologies

Distribution Channel

Pilot Studies

End-To-End PFAS Management Solution - Veolia

7. Strategic Recommendations

8. Market Data

Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2024-2031

Revenue Forecast, Municipal, 2024-2031

Revenue Forecast, Industrial, 2024-2031

Revenue Forecast, Wastewater, 2024-2031

Market Shares by End-user Application, by Revenue, 2024

Market Shares by Technology, by Revenue, 2024

Market Shares by Revenue, Outright vs. Rental, 2024

9. Competitive Landscape

Market Share by Company, 2024

Company Profiles

Competitive Factors

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Xylem Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Veolia

Aquagga

EPOC Enviro

Pall Corporation

