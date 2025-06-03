Gene Editing Market Research Report 2025-2029 - Biotech Leaders Drive Innovation as Gene Editing Becomes Key to Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Markets 2025-2029 by Application, Technology, Place, Industry and Product with Executive & Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive view of the gene editing landscape highlights the technology's potential to drive transformative change. As breakthroughs become more frequent, businesses need to stay informed about the latest trends and projections. Those equipped with thorough market insights are poised to leverage these technologies effectively, ensuring competitive advantages in their respective fields.

Gene Editing is moving from strength to strength. CRISPR and similar tools are finding new uses in every area of biotechnology. It started with Medical applications by changing genes in living human cells. Uncurable diseases have already being cured. More are on the way.

The market for gene editing tools is witnessing a surge, with rapid growth driven by technological advances. These tools are broadening their reach beyond healthcare, offering groundbreaking possibilities in agriculture, biofuel production, and more. Major players in the biotechnology industry are spearheading research to develop innovative applications, ensuring continual market evolution.

Industry experts indicate that the gene editing industry is set to continue its rapid expansion. Companies and researchers are actively investigating diverse opportunities in areas such as crop improvement, pest control, and sustainable resource management. These developments position gene editing as a cornerstone technology, promising significant impacts on global food security and sustainable practices.

The gene editing market is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with new applications and technologies emerging regularly. As demand for more precise and efficient biotechnological solutions grows, the sector continues to attract substantial investment. Key players are focusing on research and development, strengthening their market positions, and pushing forward innovations to meet both current needs and future challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Methodology

2.1.2 Sources

2.1.3 Authors

2.2 What is Gene Editing?

2.3 The CRISPR Example

2.3.1 What is CRISPR?

2.3.2 The CRISPR Family

2.4 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.4.1 Chromosomes

2.4.2 Genes

2.4.3 Epigenetics

2.5 Market Definition

2.5.1 Revenue Market Size

2.6 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.6.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.6.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.6.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.6.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services



3 Market Structure

3.1 Market Structure Therapeutics

3.1.1 Research and Development (R&D) Companies

3.1.2 Biotechnology Companies

3.1.3 Generic Drug Manufacturers

3.1.4 Big Pharmaceuticals

3.1.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

3.1.6 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

3.1.7 Specialty Pharmaceutical Companies

3.1.8 Pharmaceutical Distributors

3.1.9 Retail Pharmacies

3.1.10 Wholesalers

3.1.11 Online Pharmacies

3.1.12 Health Technology Companies

3.1.13 Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)

3.1.14 Clinical Laboratories

3.1.15 Medical Device Companies

3.1.16 Regulatory Bodies

3.2 Market Structure Diagnostics

3.2.1 Academic Research Lab

3.2.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.2.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.2.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.2.5 Pathology Supplier

3.2.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.2.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.2.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.2.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.2.10 Audit Body

3.2.11 Certification Body



4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Cell Therapy

4.1.2 Gene Therapy

4.1.3 The New Agriculture

4.1.4 Genetics and Cell Metabolism

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Cost Curve

4.2.2 Time and Trials

4.2.3 The Price Barrier



5 Recent Developments in Gene Editing

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 CRISPR tool allows for remote-controlled gene-editing

5.3 CRISPR Making Sweeter Tomatoes

5.4 Researchers Create gene-edited prawns

5.5 Gene Editing Corrects Cystic Fibrosis

5.6 CRISPR gene editing to change healthcare?

5.7 CrisprBits Collaborates With MolBio Diagnostics

5.8 Sherlock Bioscience to Launch Free AI-Based Operating System

5.9 Sherlock Biosciences to Acquire Sense Biodetection

5.10 CRISPR Enzyme Discovery Opens New Applications

5.11 Sherlock Biosciences Adds Ambient Amplification to Toolkit

5.12 Rice University Adapts CRISPR Enzyme

5.13 Princeton Group Develops Cas13 Assay for Point-of-Care Use

5.14 Proof Dx Plans Infectious Disease, Oncology Tests for CRISPR-Based POC System

5.15 Sherlock Biosciences Raises $80M

5.16 Broad Institute Considers CRISPR Respiratory Panels to Replace PCR

5.17 Medix Biochemica Acquires MyPols Biotec

5.18 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets EUA

5.19 Genome Diagnostics Makes €1M Investment in Scope Biosciences

5.20 CRISPR Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

5.21 Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.22 Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

5.23 ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

5.24 Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

5.25 ERS Genomics, FASMAC to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9

5.26 The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 - CRISPR Wins



6 Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 4D Molecular Therapeutics

6.3 Abeona Therapeutics

6.4 Acrigen Biosciences

6.5 Adarx Pharmaceuticals

6.6 Adverum Biotechnologies

6.7 Affini-T Therapeutics

6.8 Agilent

6.9 Arbor Biotechnologies

6.10 Arcturus Therapeutics

6.11 Axxam

6.12 Beam Therapeutics

6.13 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.15 Binx Health

6.16 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.18 Bluebird Bio

6.19 Caribou Biosciences

6.20 Cell Microsystems

6.21 Cellenion (BICO)

6.22 Century Therapeutics

6.23 Chroma Medicine

6.24 Creative Biogene

6.25 Crispr Therapeutics

6.26 Editas Medicine

6.27 ERS Genomics

6.28 FASMAC

6.29 Genscript Biotech

6.30 Illumina

6.31 Inscripta

6.32 Intellia Therapeutics

6.33 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.34 Locus Biosciences

6.35 Mammoth Biosciences

6.36 Metagenomi

6.37 Myllia Biotechnology

6.38 Namocell

6.39 NRGene

6.40 Poseida Therapeutics

6.41 Precision Biosciences

6.42 Prime Medicine

6.43 Proof Diagnostics

6.44 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

6.45 Revvity

6.46 Roche Diagnostics

6.47 Sherlock Biosciences

6.48 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.49 Twist Bioscience

6.50 Verve Therapeutics

6.51 Vivlion

6.52 Wave Life Science



7 The Global Market for Gene Editing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market Technology - Overview

7.4 Global Market Type - Overview

7.5 Global Market Industry - Overview

7.6 Global Market Product - Overview



8 Gene Editing Markets - By Application

8.1 Cell Line

8.2 Plant

8.3 Animal

8.4 Cell Therapy

8.5 Gene Therapy

8.6 Diagnostics

8.7 Research



9 Global Gene Editing Markets - by Technology

9.1 Crispr

9.2 Talens

9.3 ZFN

9.4 Meganuclease



10 Gene Editing Markets - by Place

10.1 In Vivo

10.2 Ex Vivo

10.3 In Vitro



11 Gene Editing Markets - by Industry

11.1 Pharma

11.2 Clinical

11.3 Academic

11.4 Contract



12 Global Gene Editing Markets - by Product

12.1 Instruments

12.2 Cells

12.3 Reagents



13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: laboratory Fees Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

13.5 Global Listing of Sequencing Establishments - Location & Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktk8g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.