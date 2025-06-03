Cogility Launches Cogynt Availability in AWS Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility, a leader in Expert AI-powered decision intelligence software for augmented decision support, today announced that Cogynt is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

Availability in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to utilize Cogynt to make faster and more informed decisions with greater effectiveness and precision.

Key features of Cogynt include:

Expert AI no-code modeling to define and identify complex behavioral profiles and continuously assess both risk and risk decay overtime

Processing of both structured and unstructured data in near real-time to produce actionable and auditable insights

Auditable findings to keep the human in the loop and allow decision makers to take action

Integrated case management to prioritize case load and collaborate on assessments

Integrated business intelligence suite to visualize key performance indicators and risk across your program



Cogynt is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. To read more about Cogynt, please visit www.cogility.com/platform.

About Cogility

Cogility’s continuous Decision Intelligence Platform, Cogynt™, provides an advanced decision intelligence and decision support streaming analytic solution for government and commercial organizations — allowing our customers to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. A cloud-scalable, proven solution, Cogynt enables organizations to efficiently and effectively manage complex intelligence challenges with high-confidence, predictive and explainable insights required to become proactive versus reactive in highly complex and high consequence environments. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com .

Media Relations