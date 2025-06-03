Priothera Strengthens Board with Appointment of Industry Veteran, Dr. Hans Menssen



Highly experienced clinical development executive joins Priothera Board as mocravimod progresses through global Phase 3 trial as adjunctive and maintenance treatment in AML patients undergoing allo-HCT

Saint-Louis, France and Dublin, Ireland – 3rd June 2025– Priothera Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a novel oral sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hans Menssen, MD, PhD, BBA, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Menssen most recently served as Senior Global Program Clinical Head at Novartis Oncology, where he led clinical programs across acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), multiple myeloma, chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), myelofibrosis, acute and chronic GvHD, and B-cell malignancies, with a focus on registration-stage development. Over his career, in addition to Novartis, he has held senior roles at Bayer Schering Pharma and Philogen SpA, with a track record of supporting oncology innovation across modalities including small molecules, antibodies, and cell therapies.

“Hans brings deep strategic insight in hematology, clinical development, and regulatory science,” said Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera. “His experience across global drug development programs and his understanding of what it takes to bring innovative therapies to patients will make him a valuable voice on our Board as we progress the global Phase 3 MO-TRANS study of mocravimod in AML patients undergoing allo-HCT. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Board.”

A board-certified hematologist and oncologist, Dr. Menssen also holds academic appointments at Charité – University Medicine Berlin in his capacity as assistant professor (Priv-Doz. Dr. med), where he continues to teach and supervise medical research. He has contributed to numerous clinical and translational research efforts throughout his career. He earned his medical degree from the University of Cologne, completed postdoctoral research at the Wistar Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in health economics from GSBA Zurich in partnership with SUNY (State University of New York).

“I am very pleased to join Priothera’s Board at such a key point in its evolution,” said Dr. Hans Menssen. “Mocravimod represents a promising and differentiated approach to improving outcomes in AML patients undergoing allo-HCT, and I look forward to supporting the team in advancing this important program.”

Priothera’s Board of Directors is composed of:

Dr. Manus Rogan (Chair) – Managing Partner, Fountain Healthcare Partners

Mr. Florent Gros - CEO

Dr. Marten Steen – Managing Partner, Healthcap Ventures

Dr. Henry Skinner – CEO, AMR Action Fund

Mr. Lionel Carnot – Partner, Earlybird Health

Dr. Hans Menssen – former Senior Global Program Clinical Head, Novartis Oncology

***

About mocravimod

Mocravimod (KRP203) is a synthetic S1P receptor modulator being developed for the adjunctive treatment of AML to enhance the curative potential of allo-HCT. Mocravimod’s dual mechanism of action preserves the graft-versus-leukemia (GvL) effect, critical for eliminating cancer cells while reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a major complication following allo-HCT. This novel treatment approach – mocravimod being the only S1P receptor modulator in development to treat blood cancers – tackles a high unmet medical need and aims to improve patients’ quality of life.

About Priothera

Priothera is a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a potential new standard of care in hematologic cancers, in combination with cellular therapies such as hematopoietic cell transplantation and CAR-T cell therapies. Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy for hematological malignancies, focusing initially on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT). Mocravimod is currently the only treatment with the potential to reduce transplant side effects of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) without compromising the graft’s anticancer effect against leukemia (Graft-versus-Leukemia, or GvL), thereby enhancing the curative potential of allo-HCT.

Founded in 2020, Priothera operates in France, with headquarters in Dublin. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with deep expertise in hematology, oncology, immunology and cell-based therapies. Priothera is backed by leading international life sciences investors, including Fountain Healthcare Partners, abrdn, EarlyBird Venture Capital, BEI and Bpifrance Grand Est.

For more information please visit www.priothera.com or follow Priothera on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/priothera/

