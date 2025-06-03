Vic.ai Launches VicPay™, Vendor Portal, and VicAgents™, Introducing Agentic AI Partners for Enterprise Finance

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vic.ai, the pioneer in AI-powered accounting automation, today announced its Q2 2025 product launch featuring three major innovations: VicPay™, the Vendor Portal, and the debut of VicAgents™ — a new category of task-specific, intelligent AI agents trained to autonomously execute finance workflows.

These product advancements accelerate Vic.ai’s vision for an Agentic AI platform, where insights aren’t just surfaced — they’re acted on. Together with enhancements to its core platform, including a redesigned dashboard, deeper ERP visibility, and expanded invoice intelligence, Vic.ai continues to push the industry toward a future where execution is intelligent, continuous, and built into every finance operation.

“With this launch, we’re moving from automation to execution,” said Alexander Hagerup, CEO and Co-Founder of Vic.ai. “VicAgents are not copilots or dashboards — they’re autonomous AI partners built to carry out real finance work. With VicPay and the Vendor Portal, we’ve removed two more bottlenecks in the back office. And with VicAgents, we’re introducing a new foundation for intelligent operations across the finance function.”



Highlights from the Q2 2025 Release

VicPay™

Vic.ai’s AI-optimized bill pay solution enables finance teams to pay vendors via ACH, check, or virtual card — now all within the Vic.ai platform and on Vic.ai payment rails. Payments are processed through a secure funding account, removing the need for positive pay files and eliminating exposure from customer operating accounts. VicPay™ also enables automated early payment discount capture and supports batch approvals with zero transaction fees on U.S. payments.

Vendor Portal

The new self-service Vendor Portal allows vendors to onboard themselves, manage payment preferences, and track invoice status — giving AR teams better control and visibility, while reducing the burden on AP teams and accelerating payment cycles. Vendors are securely verified through Plaid, and once onboarded, they join the Vic Vendor Network, making them easily accessible for all Vic.ai customers.

VicAgents™

VicAgents™ are Vic.ai’s new class of autonomous AI teammates, each designed to handle specific, high-value finance workflows. The company’s first VicAgent™, VicInbox™, is already live and in use across customers, autonomously categorizing, routing, and replying to high-volume AP emails using real-time ERP data.

This quarter, Vic.ai introduces two additional agents in beta:

The Contract Agent extracts and interprets key contract terms, monitors spend activity against those obligations, and flags discrepancies or compliance risks — closing the loop between vendor agreements and actual invoice behavior.

The Analytics Agent allows users to ask natural-language finance questions — such as "Which vendors' early payment discounts did I miss?" — and receive instant answers with visual insights from live AP data.

Future VicAgents™ will focus on areas such as cash flow forecasting, compliance monitoring, and payment optimization. All agents are orchestrated by Victoria™, the agentic core intelligence of the Vic.ai platform, and represent a strategic shift from rules-based automation to proactive, autonomous finance execution.



Additional Enhancements to the Vic.ai Platform

Redesigned dashboard experience with personalized metrics and actionable shortcuts



New view-only user role to support secure, permission-based access across teams



Expanded error status filters for faster triage and resolution



ERP payment detail visibility for invoices paid outside of Vic.ai



Autopilot for PO invoices, allowing high-confidence PO-based invoices to be processed automatically



To explore Vic.ai’s vision for Agentic AI and autonomous finance in more detail, visit the company’s latest posts and product launch resources:

CEO Insight: VicAgents and the Future of Autonomous Finance – a perspective from Vic.ai CEO and Co-Founder Alexander Hagerup on the rise of AI-powered agents and the shift from stewards of history to architects of the future.



Product Deep Dive: Q2 2025 Product Launch Recap – a detailed breakdown of the VicPay™, Vendor Portal, and VicAgents™ release, plus enhancements across the Vic.ai platform.



Live Webinar: AP, Reimagined: What Agentic AI Means for the Modern Finance Team – join Vic.ai's product and GTM leaders for a guided walkthrough of new capabilities and live Q&A with the team.



About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is the AI-first platform for finance teams. Built to streamline and elevate the accounts payable function, Vic.ai delivers autonomous invoice processing, smart approval flows, intelligent payments, and real-time insights through purpose-built AI. Powered by Victoria — the platform’s core AI intelligence — Vic.ai enables teams to achieve higher accuracy, stronger control, and greater operational efficiency. Headquartered in New York City, Vic.ai is trusted by hundreds of finance organizations across industries and has processed more than 1 billion invoices to date.

