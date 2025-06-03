Endeavour Silver Continues to Confirm High-Grade Structures During its 2024/2025 Drill Program at Pitarrilla

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report positive drill results from its exploration program at its 100% owned Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico. The focus of the drill program is to further define the geometry of multiple, sub-vertical, mineralized feeder structures and the mineralized manto that was initially outlined by historical drilling. Drilling from surface and underground has been successful in intersecting high-grade silver, zinc and lead mineralization and provides additional confidence required to upgrade existing mineral resources.

Highlighted Drill Results from Casas Blancas Vein

  • 1,127 gpt Ag, 1.40% Pb and 4.36% Zn for for 1,319 gpt AgEq over 2.08 m ETW, including 4,630 gpt Ag, 2.26% Pb and 3.49% Zn for for 4,814 gpt AgEq over 0.20 m ETW in hole BPD-505
  • 893 gpt Ag, 2.06% Pb and 2.56% Zn for for 1,038 gpt AgEq over 3.97 m ETW, including 5,090 gpt Ag, 9.22% Pb and 0.84% Zn for for 5,363 gpt AgEq over 0.23 m ETW in hole BPD-506
  • 232 gpt Ag, 1.05% Pb and 8.79% Zn for for 573 gpt AgEq over 4.10 m ETW, including 973 gpt Ag, 2.47% Pb and 33.94% Zn for for 2,246 gpt AgEq over 0.46 m ETW in hole BPD-501

Highlighted Drill Results from Danna Vein

  • 2,481 gpt Ag, 2.39% Pb and 4.57% Zn for for 2,707 gpt AgEq over 1.03 m ETW, including 4,520 gpt Ag, 4.35% Pb and 7.96% Zn for for 4,918 gpt AgEq over 0.54 m ETW in hole BPU-005
  • 307 gpt Ag, 2.11% Pb and 2.26% Zn for for 443 gpt AgEq over 5.22 m ETW, including 1,020 gpt Ag, 14.30% Pb and 14.25% Zn for for 1,904 gpt AgEq over 0.52 m ETW in hole BPU-014
  • 322 gpt Ag, 1.57% Pb and 3.65% Zn for for 493 gpt AgEq over 7.37 m ETW, including 922 gpt Ag, 6.43% Pb and 12.55% Zn for for 1,538 gpt AgEq over 0.55 m ETW in hole BPU-019

Highlighted Drill Results from Victoria Vein

  • 221 gpt Ag, 2.98% Pb and 6.39% Zn for for 527 gpt AgEq over 2.34 m ETW, including 495 gpt Ag, 6.91% Pb and 15.75% Zn for for 1,238 gpt AgEq over 0.30 m ETW in hole BPU-017
  • 643 gpt Ag, 5.81% Pb and 6.93% Zn for for 1,043 gpt AgEq over 1.51 m ETW, including 1,015 gpt Ag, 9.15% Pb and 8.78% Zn for for 1,569 gpt AgEq over 0.91 m ETW in hole BPU-018

Highlighted Drill Results from Manto Pitarrilla

  • 129 gpt Ag, 0.84% Pb and 2.55% Zn for for 242 gpt AgEq over 247 m, including 716 gpt Ag, 4.19% Pb and 6.61% Zn for for 1,062 gpt AgEq over 1.00 m and 2,680 gpt Ag, 24.03% Pb and 18.90% Zn for for 3,987 gpt AgEq over 0.60 m in hole BPU-022

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Ag: silver; Pb: lead; Zn: zinc; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre. Silver equivalents are calculated using prices of $26/oz for silver, $1.00/lb for lead and $1.35/lb for zinc. Variable amounts of gold and copper occur but have not been included in the AgEq calculation.

Drilling Context

The simplified geology of the Pitarrilla deposit includes three mineralized domains (Figure 5).

  1. Upper volcanics, primarily of andesitic composition
  2. Conglomerate (Manto Pitarrilla), flat lying, strata-bound with massive replacement mineralization
  3. Lower marine sediments

In addition, at least four sulphide mineralized veins (Casas Blancas, Victoria, Danna, and Palmito) and two sulphide mineralized dykes (Cuchara and Pena) have been identified. Drilling has confirmed that all structures originate below the marine sediments, extend through Manto Pitarrilla, and into the upper volcanics. These feeder structures remain open at depth.

Between September 2024 and April 2025, an additional 31 drill holes totaling 11,200 metres have been completed. 4,360 metres from 12 holes collared from surface and 6,839 metres from 19 holes from underground drill stations. The Danna vein returned the widest mineralized interval with results up to 7.4 metres in estimated true width from hole BPU-019, while two of three holes that intersected Casas Blancas returned economic grades over 4.0 metres in estimated true width (BPD-501 and BPD-506).

Drill hole BPU-022 was drilled at a low angle (-22.5 degrees) through the horizontal lying Manto Pitarrilla and returned 247 m (apparent width) of 254 gpt AgEq (see figure 5). Due to the irregular geometry of the Manto Pitarrilla, true width is variable, however drill data estimates the dimensions to be approximately 400 metres wide and up to 100 metres high in some parts.

Table 1. Surface Diamond Drill Results

Hole
Structure
FromToTrue WidthAuAgCuPbZnAgEq
(m)(m)(m)(gpt)(gpt)(%)(%)(%)(gpt)
BPD-501
Casas Blancas361.50367.204.100.052320.041.058.79573
Including362.75363.350.460.129730.082.4733.942,246
Norma406.80410.102.840.103020.041.721.75410
Including407.90408.500.520.074420.082.663.05621
BPD-505
Hw Casas Blancas211.65218.303.430.062720.040.465.77489
Including216.90217.300.210.726410.050.8328.001,660
Casas Blancas224.00228.002.080.131,1270.051.404.361,319
Including225.70226.100.200.074,6300.182.263.494,814
Norma Projection305.80309.953.080.062350.041.011.41311
Including307.30308.000.520.083540.040.940.54398
Victoria374.55377.101.080.02650.100.991.55146
Including375.55376.000.190.04720.121.371.71169
BPD-506
Casas Blancas209.00218.403.970.048930.042.062.561,038
Including212.00212.550.230.155,0900.089.220.845,363
Norma Projection362.55364.351.200.171880.010.650.46221
Including362.55363.200.430.413190.021.390.69380
Victoria436.50444.003.640.175650.051.301.47652
Including439.50441.000.730.281,3500.112.153.221,521

*Drill holes BPD-502, BPD-503, BPD-504, BPD-507, BPD-508, BPD-509, BPD-510, BPD-511 and BPD-512 returned no significant results


Table 2. Underground Diamond Drill Results, Vein Intercepts

Hole
Structure
FromToTrue WidthAuAgCuPbZnAgEq
(m)(m)(m)(gpt)(gpt)(%)(%)(%)(gpt)
BPU-004
Casas Blancas Projection181.25183.501.690.071700.910.050.89203
Including181.45182.000.410.012431.560.072.92349
Palmito248.90251.001.460.48760.020.300.82113
Including249.80250.050.170.205830.082.246.37869
Hw Danna269.25271.001.690.001030.240.631.89187
Including269.25269.950.68<0.0051350.440.631.95221
Danna Projection316.15317.701.250.00820.010.180.2496
Victoria359.80361.101.100.00840.010.290.1295
BPU-005
Palmito163.55164.951.320.311340.010.560.80177
Including163.55164.200.610.631700.011.170.86232
Danna340.35341.401.030.132,4811.182.394.572,707
Including340.85341.400.540.224,5202.144.357.964,918
BPU-006
Palmito Projection184.45185.951.300.01310.020.180.7663
Hw Danna246.85248.501.650.021750.031.893.28342
Including247.75248.500.750.051240.071.476.58397
Danna278.20280.502.220.031890.142.092.84345
Including280.30280.500.190.231,7801.0321.0014.352,845
Victoria348.65350.501.370.021320.031.271.43216
Including350.30350.500.170.139150.249.309.071,483
BPU-007
Palmito Projection85.1090.403.040.011500.111.724.77365
Including90.0590.400.330.035790.077.256.41998
Danna170.00171.500.960.04780.100.370.61110
Including171.20171.500.190.173540.431.662.72494
Victoria Projection327.85333.603.690.132140.030.621.11270
Including327.85329.050.880.353640.071.182.24475
BPU-008
Palmito78.7080.451.600.184030.023.152.09561
Including79.4580.450.910.155550.025.002.20765
Danna Projection122.80123.750.950.03530.010.352.63156
Including122.80123.750.950.03530.010.352.63156
BPU-009
Palmito60.9062.451.550.00130.020.028.51317
Including61.7061.900.20<0.005210.020.0314.40535
Danna187.05188.201.081.051260.000.440.16144
Including187.60188.200.561.282080.000.670.28236
Victoria222.35223.501.080.123040.043.543.04506
Including222.55222.750.190.441,6050.1719.589.012,442
Fw Victoria279.35281.251.220.51340.020.222.65134
Including280.35281.250.581.04460.020.413.27173
BPU-010
Palmito59.0560.551.360.0090.010.036.05225
Including59.0559.700.59<0.005110.010.046.76253
Danna166.65167.751.000.36110.000.050.0313
Including166.65166.950.270.86260.000.110.0229
BPU-011
Palmito47.6051.003.060.02580.020.199.64407
Including47.6048.200.540.03610.060.2134.751,303
Danna182.20184.051.090.97130.000.080.0417
Including183.45184.050.352.85230.000.030.0325
Victoria302.65304.301.480.043170.044.843.30562
Including302.65303.000.310.091,0000.1015.257.521,670
BPU-012
Palmito92.1093.851.150.47690.020.455.80288
Including93.1093.850.490.321160.030.748.65443
Danna182.60184.601.000.0160.000.070.1514
BPU-013
Palmito68.5069.851.330.22560.030.072.43145
Including69.0569.850.790.29550.040.083.00164
Danna155.20156.551.000.18810.040.621.35146
Including156.00156.550.410.341360.041.182.49256
BPU-014
Palmito94.9096.001.010.15870.090.374.84270
Including95.2596.000.690.14840.090.335.60292
Danna226.60232.155.220.123070.142.112.26443
Including226.60227.150.520.931,0200.2814.3014.251,904
BPU-015
Palmito85.0086.200.950.06180.020.062.81120
Including85.0085.350.280.09180.030.036.61254
Danna267.80272.253.410.073680.101.723.33532
Including270.40271.400.770.118460.280.486.871,103
BPU-016
Palmito87.5089.251.080.28900.040.607.80383
Including87.5088.250.460.59700.040.4812.10514
Danna271.20274.151.470.03490.020.993.44197
Including271.20271.450.130.04740.061.0817.75734
BPU-017
Palmito68.3069.901.240.10340.000.055.73239
Including69.3069.900.470.22470.000.0410.35416
Danna156.00157.501.150.022060.023.051.80351
Victoria305.35308.052.340.042210.072.986.39527
Including305.90306.250.300.074950.156.9115.751,238
BPU-018
Palmito67.0068.050.960.50120.010.018.20304
Danna Projection171.30172.401.030.022650.081.632.51398
Including171.90172.400.470.045180.182.594.95763
Victoria340.65342.801.510.086430.155.816.931,043
Including341.50342.800.910.121,0150.239.158.781,569
BPU-019
Palmito80.5082.601.220.03310.010.041.5286
Danna Projection169.75179.107.370.103220.241.573.65493
Including178.40179.100.550.279221.396.4312.551,538
Victoria Projection355.65361.754.080.031340.031.671.66237
Including356.65357.650.670.042120.042.652.03354
BPU-020
Palmito73.2075.601.200.01140.000.0213.18484
Including75.2575.600.17<0.005180.010.0115.75579
Danna209.50210.901.150.169380.373.164.971,198
Including209.50209.900.330.442,9301.077.2811.603,535
Victoria Projection376.45377.901.140.133260.102.746.36625
Including376.00376.450.270.239240.247.7814.601,649
BPU-021
Palmito67.1569.101.600.06640.010.111.19109
Including67.1568.150.820.11990.010.181.63162
Danna185.75188.652.560.215580.341.673.16715
Including172.70195.7520.350.113250.121.131.99426
BPU-022
Palmito149.50151.101.280.051990.031.784.44404
Including149.50150.600.880.082500.022.223.11419


Table 3. Manto Pitarrilla

Hole
Structure
FromToApparent WidthAuAgCuPbZnAgEq
(m)(m)(m)(gpt)(gpt)(%)(%)(%)(gpt)
BPU-008
Manto Pitarrilla78.70151.0072.300.05640.010.492.53167
Including90.1090.600.500.097190.027.9514.651,450
Including141.50142.501.000.024630.074.788.34886
BPU-009
Manto Pitarrilla60.90173.70112.800.05410.080.271.67107
Including133.90134.300.400.012030.700.9125.401,131
BPU-010
Manto Pitarrilla57.60142.0084.400.04750.080.343.79219
Including133.60134.601.000.033870.740.9220.601,144
BPU-011
Manto Pitarrilla45.10132.0086.900.08360.020.161.77103
Including45.1045.350.253.621290.030.825.88360
Including69.5570.300.750.0180.010.0018.65672
BPU-012
Manto Pitarrilla73.50132.8559.350.15240.010.163.40149
Including86.6087.601.000.011370.041.1013.85659
Including95.6596.651.000.07760.030.797.98381
BPU-013
Manto Pitarrilla60.80116.9556.150.10200.020.060.9857
Including61.8062.801.000.01470.020.103.15162
Including107.60108.601.000.161240.030.160.41143
BPU-014
Manto Pitarrilla64.05115.0050.950.07390.020.231.90113
Including70.8571.500.650.06230.010.0911.25426
Including114.00115.001.000.864320.042.231.45542
BPU-015
Manto Pitarrilla52.35116.7064.350.09270.010.172.70128
Including62.0063.001.00<0.005160.010.0313.95513
Including99.70100.600.90<0.0051200.011.232.59245
BPU-016
Manto Pitarrilla68.30105.0036.700.35460.020.262.02125
Including84.0085.001.000.041190.040.643.68267
Including92.0593.000.950.02980.080.628.52417
BPU-017
Manto Pitarrilla66.70117.8051.100.08470.040.341.35104
Including66.7067.500.80<0.005100.010.025.16194
Including102.65103.350.700.133770.163.851.36527
BPU-018
Manto Pitarrilla58.80131.2072.400.07230.020.141.1467
Including64.4565.451.000.15110.010.046.98261
Including99.60100.601.000.051160.030.630.89164
BPU-019
Manto Pitarrilla62.50118.5556.050.08110.020.031.0148
Including67.7568.500.750.01450.030.253.08161
Including116.00116.800.801.20210.030.052.92126
BPU-020
Manto Pitarrilla59.60127.1567.550.08320.010.152.03108
Including72.2073.201.00<0.005120.000.046.88258
Including104.30105.301.000.352020.051.026.32454
BPU-021
Manto Pitarrilla61.00127.4066.400.07240.020.091.6485
Including63.0064.001.000.01130.010.0514.40527
Including105.00106.001.000.01880.040.691.86173
BPU-022
Manto Pitarrilla149.50396.55247.050.051290.090.842.55242
Including154.10155.101.000.041100.051.0511.00529
Including197.60198.601.000.081420.061.2315.55728
Including278.50279.501.000.037160.634.196.611,062
Including314.75315.350.600.292,6802.3824.0318.903,987
Including361.40362.000.600.406040.073.953.74841

(1) Note: No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted. True width has been calculated from interpreted sections. Gold (Au) and copper (Cu) have been excluded in the AgEq calculation.

Figure 1. Casas Blanca Longitudinal Section

Figure 1

Figure 2. Victoria Longitudinal Section

Figure 2

Figure 3. Danna Longitudinal Section

Figure 3

Figure 4. Palmito Longitudinal Section

Figure 4

Figure 5. Cross Section – Manto Pitarrilla

Cross Section – Manto Pitarrilla


Since acquiring the Pitarrilla Project in July 2022, Endeavour has undertaken an extensive re-logging of historical drill core to enhance its understanding of the deposit’s geology and mineralization controls. The Company has prioritized the identification and delineation of multiple high-grade feeder structures, which are believed to be the primary conduits for the silver, lead, and zinc sulphide mineralization. These structures are interpreted to extend into the high-grade manto, initially outlined by the previous owner. A Technical Report supporting updated Mineral Resource Estimates was published on November 21, 2022 (refer to news release dated December 8, 2022).

Pitarrilla is a large undeveloped silver, lead, and zinc project located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. The project is within the Municipality of Santa María del Oro and Indé on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range. The property comprises 4,752 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. A significant resource has been defined with over 240,000 metres of exploration drilling incurred to date. A number of key permits are already in place for underground mining and development, including permits for water use and discharge, general use of explosives, change use of soil, as well as underground mining and development which are permitted under an Environmental Impact Statement.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Mexico for sample preparation and then for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango, Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and/or ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-AES / ICP-OES finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption (“AA”) spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire assay and gravimetric finish and for lead and zinc re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES / ICP-OES finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit
Director, Investor Relations
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the anticipated work program at Pitarrilla, areas of focus and priorities for the work program at Pitarrilla, a future economic study at Pitarrilla, Pitarrilla’s potential to create shareholder value, and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to changes in production and costs guidance; the reliability of Mineral Resource Estimates; results of the work program at Pitarrilla; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; changes in national and local governments’ legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining (including, but not limited to environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance; availability of and costs associated with mining input and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold; fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, the reliability of Mineral Resource Estimates; anticipated results of the work program at Pitarrilla, work programs will continue and will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

