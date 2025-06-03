Coloplast A/S - Invitation to Coloplast's Capital Markets Day on 2 September 2025

The event will take place on Tuesday, 2 September 2025 at Clarion Hotel (Copenhagen airport)

Ellehammersvej 20, 2770 Kastrup

from 10.30 - 17.00 CEST

(Central European Summer Time)

Coloplast invites institutional investors, equity analysts and media to attend our 2025 Capital Markets Day.

The event will be held in person at Clarion Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the option to join virtually for the plenary session.

The purpose of the event is to give institutional investors and financial analysts an introduction to the new 5-year strategy for the company, as well as to provide the opportunity to meet with the broader Management team.

The day will start with a plenary session, covering the introduction of the new Group strategy, a financial update, and the strategy for the Chronic Care businesses. In the afternoon, participants will be split into groups and rotate between four Q&A breakout sessions. Participation in the breakout sessions will be in-person only (with a replay of the presentations available after the event).

The formal program will end at 17.00, followed by an opportunity to meet the Coloplast management team in an informal setting.

Agenda in CEST

10.00 - 10.30 Registration

10.30 - 12.30 Plenary session: Group strategy and financials, strategy for Chronic Care and Voice and Respiratory Care

12.30 - 13.00 Lunch break

13.00 - 17.00 Q&A breakout sessions (incl. breaks)

17.00 - 18.30 Social activity (on premise)

Coloplast representatives

Plenary session:

Lars Rasmussen, Interim President and CEO

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President, CFO

Nicolai Buhl, Executive Vice President, Chronic Care

Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, Executive Vice President, Voice & Respiratory Care

Breakout sessions:

Chronic Care deep dive:

Mike DelVacchio, Senior Vice President, North America

Thomas Bruhn, Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets

Advanced Wound Care:

Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and President, Kerecis

Bernd Greiner, Senior Vice President, Adv. Wound Dressings

Interventional Urology:

Thomas NP Johns Jr, Executive Vice President, Interventional Urology

Global Operations and People & Culture:

Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Dorthe Rønnau, Executive Vice President, People & Culture

In-person participation

If you wish to join us in-person and attend the plenary session and the Q&A breakout sessions, please register by sending an email to CMD2025@coloplast.com stating your full name, company, contact phone number and itinerary (if relevant).

Kindly register before Friday, 15 August 2025.

Virtual participation

Virtual participation will be possible for the plenary session.

A link for the webcast of the plenary sessions will be available on our website closer to the date.

For more information,

please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska, Vice President

Direct tel.: +45 4911 2458

E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind, Sr. Manager

Direct tel.: +45 4911 2981

E-mail: dksdk@coloplast.com

Julie Sommer Müggler, Coordinator

Direct tel.: +45 4911 3161

Email: dkjusm@coloplast.com

Attachment