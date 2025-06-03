Sultran Ltd. Celebrates 50 Years of Industry Leadership and Innovation

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sultran Ltd., a Canadian leader in bulk commodity logistics, proudly marks its 50th anniversary this year, celebrating five decades of industry leadership, innovation, and reliability in transporting essential bulk materials across the globe.

Founded in 1975, Sultran has evolved from its origins in sulphur transportation to a diversified company handling a wide range of high-value solid and liquid bulk commodities. This adaptability and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers have cemented Sultran’s reputation as a trusted logistics partner for their customers across Western Canada.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our accomplishments over the past 50 years. We have transported over 225 million tonnes of sulphur globally,” says Wade Leslie, CEO of Sultran. “Along the way, we’ve strengthened supply chains and driven efficiency across a variety of industries, and we remain committed to advancing our operations and continuing to serve our partners with excellence for the next 50 years.”

Sultran’s 50th anniversary celebration will officially kick off in the coming months, with special recognition of the employees, partners, and stakeholders who have contributed to its success.

For more information about Sultran and its journey over the last 50 years, visit sultran.com.

About Sultran Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Sultran Ltd. is a leading independent Canadian company specializing in end-to-end supply chain logistics for bulk commodities. Initially focused on sulphur transportation, we have evolved to handle a diverse range of high-value solid and liquid bulk commodities, reflecting our adaptability. For over 50 years, we have focused on managing and improving the transportation and distribution of bulk commodities for our customers across Western Canada.

A key part of Sultran’s journey has been its long-standing partnership with Pacific Coast Terminals (PCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sultran, which plays an essential role in supporting Canada’s resource sector. Through state-of-the-art terminal services, this collaboration has helped facilitate the efficient and sustainable movement of commodities vital to the global economy. For more information, visit sultran.com.

About Pacific Coast Terminals (PCT)

Pacific Coast Terminals (PCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sultran Ltd., is one of the world’s largest automated dry bulk and liquid export terminals, located in Port Moody, British Columbia. PCT provides state-of-the-art storage, handling, and transloading services for a range of bulk commodities, including sulphur, potash, ethylene glycol, and canola oil. For more information, visit pct.ca.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Osmond

Vice President, Corporate Services

780.266.4138

LindsayO@sultran.com