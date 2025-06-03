Proven Hits Return to Citytv & Citytv+; The Price is Right Tonight with Host Howie Mandel, Coming Spring 2026 

– New Canadian original The Price is Right Tonight (working title) leads Citytv’s audience-winning lineup built around strong franchises and the biggest special events –

– All-new “Making of Wicked” special event along with new series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, and Surviving Earth, join popular returning hits The Golden Bachelor, Chicago Med/Fire/P.D., Law & Order and more –

– Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, the #1 Canadian drama of the year* and Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Drama Series, returns with new season –

– This September, Arisa Cox to host live one-hour red carpet special from the Toronto International Film Festival presented by Rogers –

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers flagship television network Citytv announced its 2025/26 programming slate today, anchored by new seasons of returning hits, buzzy new series and big live events that drove Citytv’s audience growth this season across full day and primetime**.

“Whether it’s original dramas, lifestyle programming or live sports, the focus of our long-term content investments is to give Canadian audiences the premium entertainment experiences they want, and how they want to watch it,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.





“We’ve got a powerful lineup this broadcast season that reflects the strength and stability of Citytv, cementing the network as one of Canada’s most desirable entertainment brands,” said Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “Citytv is built on viewer-driven programming that advertisers can depend on to offer consistent audience reach week after week.”

CANADIAN ORIGINALS

Come On Down, Canada! Based on the smash-hit global format from Fremantle, The Price is Right Tonight (working title) is an all-new one-hour primetime edition of the iconic brand, hosted by legendary comedian and television personality Howie Mandel. Slated to air in Spring 2026, The Price is Right Tonight (working title) consists of 12 one-hour episodes with production beginning this December in Toronto. The Price is Right is the most successful and longest-running gameshow in TV history.

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” said Howie Mandel, Host, The Price is Right Tonight (working title). “The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

This September, the Toronto International Film Festival presented by Rogers celebrates 50 years as one of the world’s most revered film festivals. Citytv is bringing Canadians closer to the glitz and glam with a live one-hour red carpet special, hosted by Arisa Cox.

Hot off the heels of winning Best Drama Series at the Canadian Screen Awards, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent returns with an all-new season set to debut in midseason, produced in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc.

Beloved Hudson & Rex returns for Season 8 with Luke Roberts (Game of Thrones, Ransom) officially joining the cast as Detective Mark. Production for Season 8 is currently underway in St. John’s, Newfoundland and will premiere this fall.

And, Breakfast Television, Ontario’s #1 morning show***, continues to brighten mornings from 6-10 a.m. with Dina Pugliese, Tim Bolen, and the rest of the Breakfast Television family – Devo Brown, Melanie Ng, Caryn Ceolin, and Tammie Sutherland – for the latest news, entertainment, celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and more.

NEW & RETURNING SERIES AND LIVE EVENTS FOR 2025/26:

Citytv and Citytv+ welcome 21 returning hits, three new series, and a slew of iconic special events including:

Hit reality/competition series The Golden Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, and On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Gripping dramas Brilliant Minds, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Hudson & Rex, The Hunting Party, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Animated comedies The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis

High-energy game show series The Price is Right Tonight (working title)

Pre-historic series Surviving Earth

Newsmagazine series Dateline

Iconic special events “Making of Wicked” with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve, Hockey Night in Canada, Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event, and The 68th GRAMMY Awards



New this fall is unscripted series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, which follows The Tonight Show host as he starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find. Marketing titan, author, and entrepreneur Bozoma Saint John (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) stars alongside Fallon to mentor the creatives and evaluate their work. Also coming soon is the eight-episode pre-historic series Surviving Earth, which takes a journey into prehistory to learn the lessons from past mass extinctions.

Plus, Academy Award-nominated stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will lead a one-time only “Making of Wicked” special event from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.

NEW THIS SUMMER:

Citytv and Citytv+ are heating up this summer with an all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise featuring host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams, and the newest addition former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, starting Monday, July 7. Then, Steve Harvey hosts a new season of Celebrity Family Feud where teams of celebrities and their families face off to name the top responses to questions posed to 100 people, premiering Thursday, July 10. Plus, don’t miss new episodes of jaw-dropping talent on America’s Got Talent followed by reality competition series Destination X on Tuesdays.

All the newly announced titles and returning hits on Citytv are also available to stream on Citytv+ along with an expansive content library of the latest episodes and past seasons of popular programming from Bravo, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, ID, Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, OMNI Television and more.

*Source: Numeris. Ind. 2+, and A25-54, Citytv Total, 2025 Calendar Year to Date, Total Canada AMA (000), AvWkRch (000), CumRch (000), AMA based on originals only, Reach based on Originals + Repeats

**BYTD to Apr 6, 2025, vs Previous BYTD, Citytv Total, CTV Com, CTV Total, Global Total, CBC Total, Total Canada AMA (000) & Shr of Nat Conv. Eng Networks, & Total Hrs Viewed, AvWkRch (000), M-Sun 2a-2a

***Source: Numeris, Ontario, 2+, Citytv vs Toronto Stn Group, AMA, M-F 6-8:30a, 5-weeks post launch

About Citytv

A distinctive alternative to conventional programming, Citytv and Citytv streaming (Citytv+) is home to bold dramas, fan-favourite reality TV, Canadian originals, as well as local news and entertainment programs such as CityNews and Breakfast Television. Citytv is a part of Rogers Sports & Media, a division of Rogers Communications Inc., Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

