NIRI Twin Cities Chapter Elects 2025-2026 Board of Directors

The Twin Cities Chapter (www.niri-twincities.org) of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) today announced the election of its officers and directors for the 2025-2026 program year, which begins July 1, 2025. A complete list of the new NIRI Twin Cities Chapter officers and board members is presented below:

President – Bernadette McCormick

VP, Treasurer – Darin Norman, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst, Xcel Energy, Inc.

VP, Advocacy Ambassador – Brandon Elliott, FTI Consulting

VP, Marketing Chair – Peggy James, Sr. Investor Relations Specialist, Polaris Inc.

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Justin Horstman, Vice President Investor Relations, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Jeff Huebschen

VP, Programs Co-Chair (Special Events) – Lori Lauber, Sr. Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

VP, Membership Chair – Bernadette McCormick

VP, Membership Co-Chair – Brittany Brady, Sr. Director of Sales, US Agency & Channel Practice, Notified

VP, Sponsorship Co-Chair – Adam Fee, Vice President Investor Relations, API Group Corporation

VP, Sponsorship Co-Chair – Josh Klaetsch, Director of Investor Relations, Centerspace

At-Large Director – Mollie O'Brien, Vice President Investor Relations, Best Buy

At-Large Director – Bill Seymour, Partner, Vallum Advisors

At-Large Director – Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Rivel

“NIRI Twin Cities is proud of its exceptional slate of board members and their commitment to leadership in investor relations. We’re looking forward to welcoming several new board members and pleased that many of our existing chapter leaders will be returning for another exciting year of programming,” said NIRI Twin Cities President Bernadette McCormick. “Our board members serve many high-profile public companies in the Twin Cities and are committed to bringing Investor Relations practitioners together for professional development and networking opportunities. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our chapter volunteers and sponsors who give their time and talents to make our chapter a success.”

About the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. Today, the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter has about 50 members who collaborate to help advance the investor relations profession. Visit www.niri-twincities.org to learn more.

About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

NIRI National (National Institute of Investor Relations) was founded in 1969. NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,300 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization. See more at niri.org.