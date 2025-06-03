ValOre Highlights Strategic Synergies and Near-Term Exploration Plans for the Combined Pedra Branca Gold and PGM Projects, Ceara State, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”) (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0), today highlighted the strategic synergies and near-term exploration plans for the combined Pedra Branca Gold and Platinum Group Metals (“PGM”) Projects. This combination of projects will create a 100,000-hectare precious metals district in Ceara State, Brazil. For further details concerning ValOre’s acquisition of the Pedra Branca Gold Project, please see ValOre’s news releases of March 26 and May 20, 2025.

Jim Paterson, ValOre’s Chairman and C.E.O. stated: “Brazil is a great place to be advancing mining exploration and development projects today. With our in-country team actively supported by a strong capital markets presence, we are very excited to rapidly advance work at the 100,000-hectare Pedra Branca precious metals district once South Atlantic shareholders approve the transaction with ValOre. We look forward to being able to deliver significant exploration results and create value on behalf of all ValOre and South Atlantic stakeholders.”

South Atlantic Gold Corporation (“South Atlantic”) Shareholder Meeting

On May 20, 2025, ValOre and South Atlantic announced that the annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders of South Atlantic will be held on June 13, 2025;

South Atlantic shareholders as of the close of business on May 7, 2025 are entitled to vote on all matters at the Meeting;

All relevant Meeting materials have been mailed to South Atlantic shareholders and copies are available for viewing on South Atlantic’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca;

The board of directors of South Atlantic has unanimously recommended that South Atlantic Shareholders vote FOR the Amalgamation.

Thiago Diniz, ValOre’s VP of Exploration commented: “With years of experience in the region, our team brings valuable local knowledge and technical strength to the Pedra Branca Gold Project. We’re ready to hit the ground running and advance the Pedra Branca project immediately following the completion of the ValOre – South Atlantic transaction.”

Strategic and Operational Synergy Highlights

Individual members of ValOre’s Board and management team have significant experience with gold projects around the world, including acquisitions, financings, and the execution of exploration programs that generated meaningful gold discoveries; in some cases leading to highly successful corporate transactions;

ValOre’s Brazilian exploration team has been very active at the Pedra Branca PGM Project for over five years, having completed more than 23,000 metres of drilling (to bolster 30,000 metres of historical drilling), 2,819 metres of trenching, 885 Trado auger holes, and collected 8,048 rock and soil samples;

Since acquiring the Pedra Branca PGM Project in 2019, ValOre’s team has developed a deep understanding of the local geology, identified multiple exploration targets and successfully doubled the historical resource*;

ValOre has developed strong relationships with local communities and regulatory authorities; and

ValOre’s operational base in Capitão Mor (pop. ~950) is strategically positioned to service both the Pedra Branca Gold and PGM properties, allowing for shared infrastructure, logistics, and personnel, thus creating immediate operational efficiencies and cost synergies.



Comprehensive Work Program Planned for H2 2025

Upon closing of the transaction, ValOre will immediately initiate a broad and detailed data compilation and validation campaign, including the following key elements:

Systematic relogging of all available Pedra Branca Gold Project drill core and reassaying of key historical intervals to ensure data integrity;

Reprocessing data obtained from a high-resolution drone mag survey completed in 2022 by South Atlantic to generate new targets and resource expansion opportunities;

Execute on the partnership with VRIFY to leverage its AI-assisted mineral discovery platform, to transform the information in both Pedra Branca datasets into actionable insights;

Regional reconnaissance across the +50-kilometre-long, gold-prospective trend, to identify and prioritize new target areas and evaluate underexplored areas;

Development of a fully informed follow-up exploration program, to outline targets for potential drilling and trenching in 2026.



Proactive Regulatory Engagement with SEMACE and ANM

ValOre has already proactively engaged with SEMACE (Ceará State Environmental Agency) and ANM (National Mining Agency) to align expectations and facilitate a seamless transition in the permitting process;

These engagements reinforce ValOre’s commitment to responsible exploration and early alignment with Brazil’s environmental and mining frameworks, paving the way for efficient project advancement.

In parallel with ongoing regulatory and community engagement, the foundational exploration performed will enable ValOre to build a robust regional geological model and exploration strategy, resulting in the identification of new targets and opportunities for resource expansion.

Figure 1: Pedra Branca PGM and Pedra Branca Gold property map





(1) Independent Technical Report – Mineral Resource Update on the Pedra Branca PGE Project, Ceará State, Brazil (Effective date: March 8, 2022)

(2) NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimation for the Pedra Branca Gold Project Ceará State – Brazil (Effective date: March 16, 2021)

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre is a proud member of Discovery Group http://www.discoverygroup.ca

About South Atlantic Gold Inc.

South Atlantic is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in the Americas.

For further information, please visit our website at www.southatlanticgold.com.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

Further details regarding the terms of the Proposed Transaction are set out in the Agreement, which will be publicly filed on ValOre’s and South Atlantic’s respective SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information regarding the terms of the Agreement, the background to the Proposed Transaction and how the South Atlantic Shareholders can participate in and vote at the South Atlantic Shareholder Meeting will be provided in the management information circular which has been mailed to the South Atlantic Shareholders and also filed on the South Atlantic’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. South Atlantic Shareholders are urged to read these and other relevant materials when they become available.

