Vanqua Bio to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

CHICAGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company will present interim Phase 1 data for its lead clinical program, VQ-101, at two upcoming scientific conferences – the GBA1 Meeting 2025, which will take place in Montreal, Canada June 5-7, 2025 and the European Academy of Neurology, taking place in Helsinki, Finland June 21-24, 2025.

Vanqua Bio GBA1 Conference Presentation Information:

Title: VQ-101, A Small Molecule Allosteric Activator of Glucocerebrosidase (GCase) Demonstrates Robust And Sustained Target Engagement In Humans

Session date and time: ​June 5th 11:00am EDT

Presenter: Dr. Dan Ysselstein, Head of Biology

Vanqua Bio EAN Conference ePresentation Information:

Title: The allosteric activator of glucocerebrosidase, VQ-101, shows sustained activation of lysosomal GCase in humans

Session date and time: June 23rd 2:30pm EEST

Presenter: Dr. Maurizio Facheris, CMO

About VQ-101

VQ-101 is a novel, orally administered, fully CNS-penetrant allosteric activator of glucocerebrosidase (GCase). VQ-101 is initially being investigated in GBA-Parkinson’s (GBA-PD) and idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (iPD). By restoring GCase activity to healthy levels, VQ-101 aims to address the underlying genetic mechanism of disease in GBA-PD and slow or stop the progression of disease. Initial Phase 1 results with VQ-101 demonstrated sustained lysosomal GCase activation in healthy volunteers by more than 75%. In preclinical studies in patient derived neurons, 50%+ GCase activation resulted in significant blockage of the accumulation of alpha synuclein, the pathogenic hallmark of PD. A Phase 1b study in patients with PD, with and without GBA mutations, is ongoing.

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived CNS cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in peripheral and central inflammatory disorders, including renal, dermatologic and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.