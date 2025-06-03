Bravo | HGTV | Food Network | Discovery | FX | Magnolia Network | ID: Fan-Favourite Shows Lead Powerhouse Specialty Portfolio from Rogers Sports & Media

– Bravo remains the exclusive TV home to iconic hit reality titles including new shows The Real Housewives of Rhode Island and The Valley: Persian Style (working title), along with the biggest unscripted series: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Summer House and Top Chef –

– Rogers continues to deliver the best entertainment from Canada’s most recognized and widely-loved specialty TV brands with the best mix of linear and on-demand content –

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sports & Media announced its 2025/26 slate of new and returning programming for its specialty channels, showcasing the newest episodes and latest seasons from top shows like Below Deck Mediterranean and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV), Beat Bobby Flay and Tournament of Champions (Food Network), Expedition Files (Discovery), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX), and more.





“Across linear, on-demand and streaming we have an expansive lineup of programming from these sought-after brands, deepening Rogers commitment to bring the best entertainment to Canadians,” said Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “Across our specialty portfolio, the content we’ve invested in is unmatched, offering audiences the shows they crave, from their favourite reality tv and true crime to critically acclaimed dramas and comedies.”

NEW TITLES:

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Bravo

The Valley: Persian Style (working title), Bravo

The Lowdown starring Ethan Hawke, FX

Alien: Earth starring Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, FX

Chasing the West with Drew and Jonathan Scott, HGTV

Condemned, HGTV

Let’s whoop it up, Canada! Bravo brings the ultimate dose of reality TV entertainment with all-new seasons of Bravo’s iconic titles including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Below Deck Mediterranean, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and Southern Charm, plus Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, among others.

Beginning this fall, HGTV nails down new seasons of star-studded transformations on House Hunters, 100 Day Dream Home, Help! I Wrecked My House, Sin City Rehab, and Fixer to Fabulous. Over on Magnolia Network, the charm continues with new seasons of The Last Wright, and more.

The Food Network is serving up a feast of your favourite series chock-full of the brand’s celebrity chefs, spicy showdowns, and decadent desserts including new seasons of Chopped, Holiday Baking Championship, Halloween Baking Championship, Bobby’s Triple Threat, and Beat Bobby Flay, plus Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games to round out the schedule.

Discovery brings the world to your fingertips with new seasons of such titles as Homestead Rescue, Josh Gates’ Expedition X and Expedition Unknown, The Last Woodsmen, and Street Outlaws. Plus, don’t miss the summer’s most-anticipated television programming event “Shark Week” as it returns for its historic 37th year on Sunday, July 20.

Investigation Discovery (ID) provides gripping entertainment for audiences seeking true crime stories of murder and betrayal like Death By Fame, Road Rage, Naked Crimes, and Signs of a Psychopath.

FX and FXX remain the home to critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, and docuseries with a range of great shows including a new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy on TV.

As announced earlier this week, Rogers has greenlit 11 new Canadian original titles and over 115 hours of programming to debut on HGTV and Food Network. In the last decade, Rogers has invested $7 billion in Canadian content. Click here for more details.

Watch the latest from HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, ID, and Magnolia Network on Rogers Xfinity TV, Citytv+, and TELUS Optik TV, or call your TV provider directly if you’re missing these channels in your TV guide.

