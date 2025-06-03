Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Analysis and Strategy Report 2025

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Healthcare Products Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive report on the Smart Healthcare Products market delves into its characteristics, size, segmentation, regional dynamics, and growth trajectory.
Emphasizing the market's historical and projected advancements, it reveals that the market valued at $262.27 billion in 2024, reached $297.75 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth is primarily driven by healthcare digitization, telemedicine advancements, patient monitoring technologies, and an increasing emphasis on data integration.
By 2029, the market is poised to surge further to $509.73 billion, fueled by factors including AI integration, remote patient monitoring, and the expansion of mobile health applications. Key trends comprise digital twins for personalized healthcare, AI-driven diagnostic systems, wearable technology for mental health, remote surgeries, and the incorporation of blockchain for health data security.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly spurred healthcare spending, with governments globally enhancing their focus on universal healthcare, aging population needs, and chronic disease management. Consequently, smart healthcare products have become pivotal, offering diagnostics and treatments that transcend traditional settings. The UK's healthcare expenditure exemplifies this trend, with figures reaching $354.88 billion in 2022, marking a 0.7% increase from the previous year. The expanding number of hospitals, notably referenced by Interweave Textiles Limited counting 1,148 facilities in the UK, underscores this growth.
Leading market players, including Mindray, are innovating aggressively. Notably, its 2024 launch of solutions for mid-volume laboratories underscores advancements in diagnostic precision and operational efficiency. Furthermore, companies like Aptar Pharma Inc. are redefining respiratory health with products such as the hero tracker sense, turning conventional metered dose inhalers into connected devices.
The strategic acquisitions across the market, exemplified by Ping An Healthcare's procurement of Ping An Smart Healthcare, signify a commitment to advancing digital health solutions globally. Major corporations like Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Apple Inc., and many others continue to dominate, focusing on groundbreaking innovations for enhanced patient outcomes and streamlined processes.
Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest growing region. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a country focus including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and the USA, among others.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Product Type: Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Smart Pills and Syringes, Smart RFID Cabinets
- Application: Storage and Inventory Management, Monitoring, Treatment
- End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings
Subsegments:
- Telemedicine: Video Consultation Platforms, Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Software
- Electronic Health Records: Cloud-Based, on-Premises, Interoperability Solutions
- mHealth: Mobile Health Apps, Wearable Devices, Monitoring Solutions
- Smart Pills and Syringes: Ingestible Sensors, Smart Insulin Pens, Connected Syringe Systems
- Smart RFID Cabinets: Medication Management, Asset Tracking, Supply Chain Solutions
Key Companies Mentioned: AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation
Geographical Coverage:
- Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.
Data Metrics: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data segmented by country and region, competitor market share, market segments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$297.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$509.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Some of the major companies featured in this Smart Healthcare Products market report include:
- AirStrip Technologies
- Samsung Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Brooks Automation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Given Imaging Inc.
- Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Solstice Medical LLC
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Omron Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- ResMed Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
