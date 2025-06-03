Pollen Allergy Market Analysis Report 2025: Innovative Strategies in Pollen Allergy Diagnosis and Treatment Emerge - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pollen Allergy - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pollen Allergy was valued at US$5.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Pollen Allergy market.







Global Pollen Allergy Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized

Why Is Pollen Allergy Emerging as a Global Public Health Concern?



Pollen allergy, medically referred to as seasonal allergic rhinitis or hay fever, is becoming a widespread public health issue affecting hundreds of millions globally. Characterized by symptoms such as nasal congestion, sneezing, watery eyes, and respiratory discomfort, the condition results from hypersensitivity of the immune system to pollen from grasses, weeds, and trees. The growing prevalence of pollen-induced allergies is closely linked to urbanization, climate change, increased air pollution, and extended pollen seasons - factors that together intensify allergen exposure and severity.



Urban areas are reporting higher allergy rates due to the "urban heat island" effect and the proliferation of allergenic plant species in landscaping. Moreover, industrial emissions and diesel particulates interact with pollen grains, increasing their allergenicity and aggravating symptoms in sensitive populations. This trend is not limited to developed countries - rising diagnosis rates in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa highlight that pollen allergy is fast becoming a global epidemic, particularly among children, adolescents, and working-age adults who suffer significant quality-of-life disruptions and productivity losses.



How Are Diagnosis and Therapeutic Strategies Evolving for Effective Symptom Management?



The diagnosis of pollen allergy traditionally involves skin prick tests, blood IgE assays, and clinical history analysis. However, recent developments in molecular diagnostics now enable allergen component-resolved diagnostics (CRD), which offer precise identification of the specific proteins within pollen that trigger hypersensitivity reactions. CRD is helping to tailor immunotherapy approaches and minimize cross-reactivity, especially in poly-sensitized individuals reacting to multiple environmental allergens.



Pharmacological management includes antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, and decongestants, with growing interest in combination therapies for multi-symptom control. Allergen immunotherapy (AIT), administered either subcutaneously (SCIT) or sublingually (SLIT), remains the only long-term disease-modifying treatment. AIT desensitizes the immune system through controlled allergen exposure and is gaining popularity due to its potential to prevent the progression of allergic rhinitis to asthma. Over-the-counter (OTC) allergy remedies, air filtration devices, and mobile health apps for pollen forecasting are further supporting symptom avoidance and self-management among patients worldwide.



Where Is Innovation Taking Shape Across Diagnostics, Delivery Formats, and Regional Care Models?



Innovation in the pollen allergy market is not confined to pharmaceuticals but spans across diagnostics, delivery systems, and digital therapeutics. Needle-free delivery devices for immunotherapy and metered-dose nasal sprays are enhancing patient adherence and reducing discomfort. Biotech firms are developing hypoallergenic recombinant pollen allergens and adjuvant-enhanced immunotherapy formulations for improved efficacy and reduced adverse reactions. These technologies are creating a shift toward personalized allergy care, especially in high-income markets.



Digitally enabled care models are also gaining ground. Wearable air quality sensors, smartphone apps integrated with pollen dispersion models, and teleconsultation services are empowering patients to anticipate triggers and access timely medical support. Regionally, Europe remains at the forefront in allergy research and treatment accessibility, while North America shows strong commercial uptake of OTC and immunotherapy products. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-potential market, driven by rising allergic disease awareness, urban air quality challenges, and increasing healthcare investments. Governments are initiating school and workplace screening programs to identify and manage allergy-prone populations more proactively.



What's Driving the Accelerated Growth of the Global Pollen Allergy Market?



The growth in the global pollen allergy market is driven by several factors, including the rising global incidence of allergic rhinitis, worsening air quality, and longer pollen seasons linked to climate change. Increasing environmental awareness, improved allergy diagnostics, and broader availability of OTC antihistamines and immunotherapy solutions are further contributing to market expansion. Healthcare systems are also recognizing the socioeconomic impact of allergic rhinitis, which leads to missed school days, absenteeism, and comorbidities like sinusitis and asthma.



Technological advancements in allergy testing, predictive modeling, and digital health management are enhancing early diagnosis and sustained care. Pharmaceutical innovations in non-sedating antihistamines, nasal corticosteroid combinations, and biologics are improving symptom control and reducing patient dropout from long-term treatment regimens. With growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, environmental control measures, and personalized immunotherapy, the pollen allergy market is expected to witness robust growth, especially as climate change continues to alter allergen distribution patterns and intensify the global allergic disease burden.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics, Alcon Inc., ALK-Abello A/S, Allergopharma and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Instruments segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Consumables segment is also set to grow at 3.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Services)

Therapeutics Drug Class (Antihistamines, Decongestants, Corticosteroids, Mast Cell Stabilizers, Leukotriene Inhibitors, Nasal Anticholinergics, Immunomodulators, Auto injectable Epinephrine, Immunotherapy)

Allergen Type (Food, Inhaled, Drug, Other Allergen Types)

End-Use (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End-Uses)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 498 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Pollen Allergy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Prevalence of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Spurs Growth in the Pollen Allergy Management Market

Expansion of Urbanization and Air Pollution Throws the Spotlight on Heightened Allergen Sensitization

Development of Non-Sedating Antihistamines and Long-Acting Therapies Enhances Daily Symptom Control

Growth in Immunotherapy and SLIT (Sublingual Immunotherapy) Adoption Expands Treatment Landscape

Innovation in Air Filtration, Pollen Barriers, and Nasal Sprays Drives Preventive Allergy Management

Increasing Demand for OTC Remedies and Natural Allergy Relief Products Fuels Consumer Healthcare Sales

Collaboration With ENT Specialists and Allergy Clinics Strengthens Integrated Treatment Approaches

Surge in Home and Portable Air Quality Devices Propels Pollen Monitoring Integration

Focus on Rapid Allergen Diagnostic Testing and Home Kits Enhances Consumer Empowerment

Growth in Biologics and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Expands Options for Severe Allergy Management

Advances in Allergen Mapping and Pollen Forecasting Drive Personalized Treatment Solutions

Expansion of Mobile Health and Allergy Management Apps Spurs Digital Health Adoption in Allergy Control

Participation in Regulatory Guidelines for Allergy Medication Labeling Strengthens Safety Profiles

Increasing Awareness of Cross-Reactivity and Food-Pollen Syndrome Drives Demand for Educational Resources

Entry Into Pediatric Allergy Management Market Enhances Age-Specific Treatment Accessibility

Rising Popularity of Nasal Filters, HEPA Masks, and Wearables Strengthens Non-Pharmacological Product Category

Investment in Botanical and Non-Corticosteroid Therapeutics Enhances Natural Remedy Pipeline

Expansion of Allergy Care in Emerging Markets Through E-Pharmacy and Telehealth Platforms Supports Access

Differentiation Through Symptom Tracker Integration and Adherence Tools Improves Chronic Case Outcomes

Global Climate Change Patterns Alter Pollen Seasons, Increasing Duration and Intensity of Allergic Episodes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Alcon Inc.

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergopharma

Allergy Therapeutics

ASIT Biotech SA

Bayer AG

Biomay AG

bioMerieux SA

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

DBV Technologies

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HAL Allergy Group

HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

LETIPharma

Merck KGaA

Stallergenes Greer





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sou31h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment