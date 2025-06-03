Smart Utilities: Global Markets, Competition and Strategies Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Siemens, General Electric, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle and More

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Utilities Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Smart Utilities market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies.



The smart utilities market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $46.64 billion in 2024 to $53.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of energy storage solutions, the need for demand response management, increased demand for renewable energy, increased energy consumption, and increased investment in infrastructure modernization.



The smart utilities market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $89.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising grid reliability and resilience, weather-based load forecasting, digitalization and analytics, increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, rising utility costs driving the need for efficiency, and increasing preference for energy-efficient appliances.

Major trends in the forecast period include hyper automation and edge computing, digital twins for predictive maintenance, a focus on cybersecurity with quantum threats in mind, and smart grids as a platform for new services and advancements in autonomous systems and robotics.



The smart utilities market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). For example, the International Energy Agency reported in October 2023 that electric cars accounted for 14% of new vehicle purchases in 2022, up from around 9% in 2021, highlighting the growing adoption of EVs driving the smart utilities market's growth.



Leading companies in the smart utilities sector are concentrating on developing advanced solutions such as advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) systems to modernize urban water management and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, ST Engineering introduced BrightCity in June 2024, an AMI solution designed to assist utility providers and consumers in managing water consumption effectively. BrightCity addresses challenges posed by aging water infrastructure and disparate meter systems by converting traditional meters into smart meters using its innovative Meter Interface Unit (MIU). This MIU, compatible with most water meters, enables wireless data collection and integrates with a central Meter Data Management System (MDMS) for real-time insights, predictive leakage detection, and customer usage monitoring through a dedicated portal.



In February 2023, Smart Energy Water (SEW), a US-based digital customer and workforce solutions provider, acquired 3Insys. The acquisition aimed to enhance SEW's offerings and expand its market presence in digital solutions for the energy and utility sectors. 3Insys, known for its Agile Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tailored to energy and utility industries, brought valuable expertise and technology to SEW through this acquisition.



North America was the largest region in the smart utilities market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart utilities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the smart utilities market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Components: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Wired; Wired-Less

3) By Applications: Meter Hardware; Communications and Networking; Power Quality Equipment; Technologies



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Smart Meters (Electricity, Gas, Water); Communication Modules (for Smart Grid Networks); Sensors and Actuators (for Monitoring and Control); Smart Grids and Substations Equipment; Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami); Energy Storage Systems (Batteries); Smart Transformers and Circuit Breakers; Iot Devices for Utilities

2) By Software: Smart Grid Management Software; Utility Data Management Systems (Udms); Energy Management Software (Ems); Geographic Information Systems (Gis); Billing and Customer Information Systems (Cis); Predictive Analytics and Forecasting Software; Scada Systems (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition); Cloud-based Software for Utility Operations

3) By Services: Installation and Commissioning Services; Consulting Services (for Smart Grid Design and Implementation); Maintenance and Support Services; Data Analytics and Reporting Services; Cloud Hosting and Data Storage Services; Cybersecurity Services for Smart Utilities; Managed Services (for Operations and Monitoring); Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Services



Key Companies Profiled: Siemens AG; General Electric Company; International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); Cisco Systems Inc.; Oracle Corporation



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $53.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $89.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

