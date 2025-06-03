XPOLAR X Series: The Innovative Device Redefining Sports Recovery

SHENZHEN, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPOLAR, an innovator in sports recovery and wellness technology, officially debuted its X2 Recovery Device at CES 2025.

Designed to meet the demand for smarter, more accessible recovery tools, X2 combines cold and heat therapy with compression in a compact, portable form. This advanced device seamlessly integrates three core recovery modalities, delivering targeted muscle and joint relief while supporting enhanced athletic performance. With its innovative design and user-focused functionality, XPOLAR X2 is positioned to become a key solution for optimizing recovery in both professional and everyday athletic settings.

The Evolution of Recovery: Key Features of X2

X2 isn’t just a wearable — it’s a complete, smart recovery system. Engineered for multi-zone use, the device can be comfortably applied to the shoulder, thighs, knees, and calves, adapting to different muscle groups with ease. At its core, X2 features:

Instant Cooling & Heating: Go from icy cold to soothing heat in seconds.

Efficiently Relieves Knee Pain: Precision-engineered cold and heat therapy with a pressure twist, all in one device.

4 Airbag System: Dynamic compression for better circulation

Easy and Portable: Use it on the playing field, on the plane, on the go, or even while you’re at the home, chilling on the couch.

X2 is leading the way in Smart Recovery Tech

“I would recommend this device to anyone looking for innovative ways to recover. XPOLAR X2 is the only personal used device on the market that combines heat, cold, compression, and contrast therapy — and that makes a real difference,” said Micah Lancaster.

Since the end of 2024, XPOLAR has participated in various events, exhibitions, and games... They have established partnerships with over 30 sports clubs, venues and rehabilitation centers, while actively participating in renowned events like FIBA 3x3, Paris Olympic Games, BEYOND Expo, and CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show).

XPOLAR has impacted the recovery field globally — with partnerships and connections spanning over 25 countries, their X2 device are helping users recover smarter and perform better around the world.

“We want to make professional sports recovery accessible to everyone,” said the founder of XPOLAR. “X2 is built for everyday athletes and anyone who needs focused, fast, and effective recovery on the go. It’s compact, but powerful — same smart tech, smaller footprint.”

Coming Soon: X lite – Compact Recovery, Same Smart Power

Following the success of X2, XPOLAR will soon launch another product of X Series — X lite, a compact, lightweight version designed for targeted areas like ankles, elbows, and shoulders. With the same intelligent temperature control and dynamic recovery functionality, X Lite is ideal for daily users, athletes, and rehab patients who need focused therapy on the go.

Launch expected in July 2025 — stay tuned.

Recovery, Redefined

XPOLAR welcomes athletes, trainers, and health-conscious users worldwide to experience the next evolution of recovery. Whether you're recovering from injury, enhancing post-workout results, or simply prioritizing self-care, XPOLAR is here to elevate your recovery experience. Let X Series bring high-impact recovery into your bag, your gym, your travel routine — and your lifestyle.

