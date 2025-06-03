Empowering Kazakh Students: VEON’s Beeline Kazakhstan introduces AI-based Tutor powered by KazLLM

Dubai and Astana, June 3, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), is pleased to announce the launch of “AI Tutor”, a collaboration of Beeline Kazakhstan and Qazcode. AI Tutor is an AI-powered learning assistant designed to support children’s and adults’ learning experience in Kazakh language. Built on the locally developed KazLLM large language model, AI Tutor represents a step in digital inclusion and educational access in Kazakhstan.

Developed by QazCode, the VEON Group’s software development company in Kazakhstan and embedded in Beeline Kazakhstan’s super-app Janymda, AI Tutor taps into KazLLM to offer offers six engaging, gamified learning modules—Make a Sentence, Word Game, Find a Mistake, Continue a Story, Fill in the Blank, and Text Questions—guided by an intuitive virtual assistant. While the current modules focus on Kazakh language learning, the capabilities of AI Tutor will also be expanded into other disciplines.

KazLLM, the Kazakh-language large language model (“LLM”) that Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode created in partnership with the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence Nazarbayev University and Astana Hub with the coordination of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Digital Development, was launched in December 2024. Janymda, Beeline Kazakhstan’s super-app, reaches 4.9 million mobile users on a monthly active basis as of April 2025.

“Augmented intelligence has the potential to revolutionize education and empower communities. AI Tutor makes learning more accessible to speakers of Kazakh and those who would like to learn Kazakh language by turning AI capabilities into a locally relevant product, seamlessly integrated into Beeline Kazakhstan’s leading digital platform Janymda. This is exactly what we intended to offer to our customers when we positioned our AI1440 is a tool that augments human capabilities, and we are determined to put similar technologies to the service of millions of users in our frontier markets through our widespread and accessible digital services and solutions,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

"Technology opens the way to knowledge for people of all ages, wherever they are. With the advanced capabilities of KazLLM, learning Kazakh language and culture, as well as broader learning experiences in Kazakh language, will become accessible for many, at a pace and level that is customized to every user’s personal experience,” states Oleksii Sharavar, CEO of QazCode.“AI Tutor turns this potential into a daily experience for our users and thanks to its integration into the Janymda super-app, it has the potential to reach millions of users on their smartphones. This is not just another AI-powered digital product, but a clear example of how modern technology can change the approach to real human needs, such as learning."

AI Tutor builds on QazCode’s growing expertise in AI products for both consumer and enterprise applications. The company previously developed Kaz-RoBERTA-conversational, the first Kazakh-language LLM with 2 billion parameters, now used to improve digital customer experiences. QazCode partners with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and GSMA Foundry to enhance its expertise and to contribute to the global knowledge on developing LLMs for low-resource languages, addressing the language gap in AI.

About Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11 million customers with mobile connectivity and two million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

QazCode, the software development company of Beeline Kazakhstan, is one of the largest companies in Kazakhstan. The 750-person QazCode team delivers expertise in areas such as the creation of private Large Language Models (LLMs) with a strong focus on data security, process optimization using Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and the provision of IT outsourcing services.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com/.

