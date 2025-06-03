UPCX Becomes the Official Community Partner of Coinfest Asia 2025

Singapore, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open-source payment platform UPCX has become the official community partner of Coinfest Asia 2025! This highly anticipated, world-renowned cryptocurrency and Web3 event will take place on August 21-22, 2025, in Bali, Indonesia. UPCX will join blockchain leaders, developers, investors, and crypto enthusiasts from around the globe in this grand festival of blockchain innovation, contributing to the promotion and development of Web3 technology across Asia.







Coinfest Asia 2025, themed “Full Moon,” symbolizes new opportunities and optimism for the crypto industry following the Bitcoin halving. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from more than 90 countries, including industry leaders, startups, investors, and Web3 enthusiasts. The event will cover cutting-edge topics such as blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3 innovation. Through inspiring speeches, interactive experiences, and industry showcases, attendees will enjoy an unparalleled immersive experience.



As an official community partner, UPCX will actively participate in all aspects of Coinfest Asia 2025, showcasing its latest advancements in blockchain technology and connecting with key players in the global Web3 ecosystem. UPCX is committed to promoting the wide adoption of digital assets through its efficient and decentralized blockchain solutions, providing users with secure and convenient financial services. This partnership not only underscores UPCX’s influence in the blockchain industry but also offers a great opportunity for the global community to explore its innovative technologies.



UPCX Special Offer: To celebrate this partnership, UPCX is offering a 20% ticket discount for Coinfest Asia 2025. Use the promo code CA20UPCX at CoinFest.asia to redeem your discount. As tickets are limited, it is recommended to purchase early to ensure you don’t miss this blockchain extravaganza!



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



