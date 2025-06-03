Sanborn Expands Airborne Geophysics Fleet with Second Fixed-Wing Aircraft for Large-Scale Geophysical Surveys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn), a leading provider of remote sensing and geophysical survey solutions, has expanded its airborne capabilities with the addition of a second fixed-wing aircraft equipped specifically for large-scale geophysical data collection. This expansion enhances Sanborn’s capacity to deliver efficient, high-resolution subsurface insights across expansive project areas.

The new aircraft is outfitted with advanced geophysical instrumentation, provided by Sanborn Geophysics ULC. It includes three high sensitivity magnetometers and a full spectrum radiometric system. This setup enables the detection of subtle magnetic and radiometric anomalies critical for geological mapping, mineral exploration, and environmental assessment.



“The growing demand for large scale geophysical surveys justified more geophysics aircraft in our fleet,” said John Copple, CEO of Sanborn. “This investment enhances responsiveness and improves scheduling efficiency for our customers.”

With this investment, Sanborn continues to build on its legacy of innovation in remote sensing and geophysical services — offering a scalable, aircraft-based solution for organizations seeking actionable data across vast and varied landscapes.



For more information about Sanborn’s airborne geophysics capabilities, visit www.sanborn.com/sanborn-geophysics or contact info@sanborn.com.

Company Information

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is a leading geospatial solutions provider with over 150 years of experience supporting public and private sector clients. Sanborn specializes in high-resolution nadir and oblique imagery, LiDAR, geophysics, and geospatial data and analytics. The company also provides scalable staff augmentation for transportation, utilities, infrastructure, and emergency management. Sanborn’s airborne platforms enable efficient, wide-area data collection. With a focus on innovation, quality, and security, Sanborn delivers precise, actionable intelligence that supports resilient, data-driven decisions across a wide range of industries and applications.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75060327-0002-4724-98aa-e290217f55b9