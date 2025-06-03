Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Drinks Market Trends and Strategies Report 2025: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales of alcoholic drinks in Asia-Pacific suffered two bad years in the pandemic, in both 2020 and 2022, the latter mainly due to the return of COVID-19 in China, the dominant country market. Growth in 2023 was also subdued, with Japan and Vietnam in decline and China only seeing a relatively weak recovery. Year-on-year growth rates will gradually improve over the forecast period, with India and Vietnam among the more dynamic markets.



This report offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Regional overview

Leading companies and brands

Forecast projections

Country snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vviutv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.