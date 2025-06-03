Asia-Pacific Warehouse Automation Industry and Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 - AGVs to Experience Substantial Growth, Indian Market to Expand Rapidly

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market is projected to expand significantly, with its size estimated at USD 14.80 billion in 2025, rising to USD 32.87 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.3%. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial investments are driving the uptake of automation solutions, particularly roller conveyors in e-commerce and manufacturing sectors across China, Japan, India, and other regions.

Key Market Insights

The market's growth is fueled by the increasing demand for warehouse robotics, driven by China's impressive growth trajectory, automation proliferation, and the significant presence of key vendors.

Industrial automation solutions, including shuttle retrieval systems and automated storage platforms, are experiencing rapid adoption across the manufacturing, retail, and FMCG industries in the Asia-Pacific.

A survey by Zebra Technologies indicates a rise in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), expecting an increase from 27% to 92% in APAC, suggesting intensified adoption over the next five years.

APAC warehouses are expected to invest significantly in software to automate analytics and decision-making, improving worker productivity and reducing labor costs.

Growing automation demands post-COVID-19 have seen an uptick; companies like Mobile Industrial Robots are witnessing increased interest in their autonomous solutions from industry giants such as Airbus, Flex, Honeywell, and DHL.

APAC Warehouse Automation Market Trends

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to Experience Substantial Growth

Mobile AGVs play a crucial role in efficiently transferring items in warehouses, reducing logistical costs and optimizing supply chains across APAC.

AGVs facilitate inbound and outbound inventory handling, enhancing order-picking processes and ensuring better stock management.

Warehouse landscapes are evolving to adopt more automation, enabling labor optimization and ultimately driving profitability for end users.

Industry players, such as GreyOrange, continue to innovate with critical patents aimed at enhancing omnichannel fulfillment and facility utilization.

Robotics, particularly AMRs, are key to delivering quick and error-free services, thus differentiating them from other solutions like AGVs due to their autonomy.

DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Singapore exemplifies the industry's forward march into advanced warehouse automation solutions.

India to Witness Significant Growth in Warehouse Automation

India's warehousing sector is poised for transformation due to its booming manufacturing and logistics industries, benefiting from the GST implementation and real estate investments.

E-commerce proliferation in India has prompted warehousing solutions to evolve, addressing challenges through robotic automation systems.

Amazon's investment in India underscores the shift towards automated warehouses to meet diverse customer requirements.

The addition of user-friendly systems like the Atmos A42N highlights India's commitment to enhancing warehouse efficiency.

APAC Warehouse Automation Industry Overview

The APAC warehouse automation market is characterized by moderate competition and fragmentation, with global and regional players actively innovating and forming strategic alliances to bolster their market presence.

SYNUS Tech's partnership with Attabotics aims to advance South Korea's logistics systems by integrating AI within warehouses.

Addverb Technologies is expanding its reach in North America, leveraging its array of automated robots and software solutions.

Murata Machinery's collaboration with Alpen Co. Ltd. introduces Japan's first 3D robot warehousing system to enhance operational efficiency.

