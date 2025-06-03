Asia-Pacific HVAC Market Forecast 2025-2034: Trends and Shares by Equipment, Implementation Type, End Use and Country

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific HVAC Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to recent findings, the Asia-Pacific HVAC market size is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2034.

This growth is largely fueled by the rising demand for energy-efficient systems and the proliferation of construction activities. As populations increase and urban spaces expand, countries like China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations are driving significant adoption of HVAC solutions. The intensified push for eco-friendly systems is a response to the growing awareness around energy efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Rapid construction in emerging economies has also stimulated HVAC demand. From office structures and shopping complexes to healthcare facilities, the need for advanced climate control solutions is escalating. As disposable incomes rise and living standards improve, there is an increasing preference for modern HVAC systems in households.

Technological advancements are steadily reshaping the HVAC landscape in Asia-Pacific. Smart controls, IoT solutions, and AI integration are revolutionizing system efficiency, offering enhanced remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities. These innovations not only improve user convenience but also minimize operational costs and environmental effects.

Environmental regulations and policies are pivotal in this market's evolution, promoting the development of sustainable HVAC products. The focus on green building certifications and energy efficiency standards has led to increased investments in R&D, enabling the creation of products that adhere to strict environmental guidelines. This shift is stimulating market growth while supporting the construction sector's expansion.

Additionally, industrial sectors such as manufacturing plants, data centers, and logistics require precise climate control to protect equipment and enhance performance. This necessity further drives the demand for sophisticated HVAC solutions.

The attractiveness of the Asia-Pacific HVAC market is further amplified by the growing prevalence of smart homes and building automation systems. Integration of HVAC solutions with smart technology allows for seamless energy management and user-friendly interfaces, fostering a continued interest in connected, efficient systems for both residential and commercial applications.

Furthermore, there is a burgeoning trend in retrofitting older buildings with state-of-the-art HVAC systems, contributing notably to market revenues. Countries like Japan and Australia, characterized by stringent energy standards, are leading this initiative, reflecting a commitment to sustainability by updating existing infrastructure for improved energy efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment: Heating, Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Unitary Heaters, Ventilation, Air-Handling Units, Air Filters and Purifiers, Ventilation Fans, Dehumidifiers and Humidifiers, Cooling, Unitary Air Conditioners, VRF Systems, Chillers, Coolers, Cooling Towers, Others.

By Implementation Type: New Constructions, Retrofits.

New Constructions, Retrofits. By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

Residential, Commercial, Industrial. By Country: China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia, Others.

Competitive Landscape

The report reviews market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions among leading companies in the Asia-Pacific HVAC sector. Key players include:

LG Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Danfoss A/S

Others

