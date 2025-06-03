Integer to Present at Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17

PLANO, Texas, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced participation in the 2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference, to be held June 17, 2025, in Boston. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 17, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.