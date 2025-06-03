Skyward Specialty Launches Aviation Unit Following Acquisition of Acceleration Aviation Underwriters’ Assets

HOUSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced its entry into the specialized aviation market with the launch of a new Aviation underwriting unit. The expansion follows the Company’s acquisition of the assets of Acceleration Aviation Underwriters (“Acceleration”) and builds on a strategic partnership between the two companies initiated last year.

This move marks a bold step forward in the Company’s ongoing growth strategy, leveraging technology and data-driven underwriting to expand into highly specialized and underserved markets.

“For the Acceleration team, this is the culmination of our decades long career, and I am very proud to join Skyward Specialty to see our legacy continue,” said Chris Jones, founder of Acceleration Aviation Underwriters. “With Skyward Specialty’s growth-driven strategy and our deep underwriting knowledge, we have the backing and scale to realize the full potential of our business. I am very excited to be part of this next phase in Acceleration’s future and establish Skyward Specialty’s place in the aviation market.”

With the acquisition, Skyward Specialty gains a seasoned team of aviation experts with a proven track record of success in niche, underserved segments, which is an ideal complement to the Company’s focus on complex and hard-to-place risks.

“Over the past couple of years, we have built a terrific relationship with the Acceleration team including as a program manager writing on behalf of Skyward Specialty. They’ve carved out a smart, sustainable niche, particularly in smaller, overlooked risks within the aviation market and we find this is fits well within our strategy,” said Andrew Robinson, Chairman & CEO of Skyward Specialty. “By combining their deep expertise with our advanced analytics and tech-enabled underwriting capabilities, we are well positioned to scale this business and strengthen our position in the aviation market. This integration further reflects our commitment to our strategy to invest in specialty markets where insights, precision and innovation drive lasting value.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com