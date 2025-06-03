FreedomPay Powers Pret A Manger's Payment Experience Globally

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, an innovative leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, has partnered with freshly made food and organic coffee shop, Pret A Manger. This collaboration is already powering Pret in three major markets—the United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong with further deployments planned in Europe later in 2025 —providing a seamless and resilient payment experience for customers worldwide.

This partnership provides Pret with a robust and reliable platform to support its continued growth. FreedomPay's industry-leading solution ensuring payment acceptance is consistently available and operational, a critical factor for success in the fast-paced quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. The platform's store-and-forward functionality ensures uninterrupted transaction processing even during connectivity disruptions, allowing Pret to maintain business continuity and maximize revenue.

Chris Matthews, Global Retail Technology Director at Pret A Manger said, "At Pret, we are committed to providing a frictionless and enjoyable experience for our customers. Partnering with FreedomPay allows us to leverage their best-in-class technology to ensure secure and reliable payment processing, no matter where our customers are in the world. This partnership is a key ingredient in our recipe for international success, allowing us to focus on what we do best: delivering delicious, freshly made food and organic coffee."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pret A Manger to bring our secure and innovative commerce solutions to their expanding global market," said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering QSR brands with the technology they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. We look forward to providing Pret with data-driven insights to enhance their operations and customer satisfaction through our integrated Next Level Commerce™ platform."

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. Pret operates more than 650 shops worldwide with more than 9,500 team members in 18 markets (United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Greece). For more information, please visit www.pret.com.