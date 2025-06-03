Medidata Sees Strong Momentum with Key Customer Wins, Advances in CNS and Digital Therapeutics, and Expanded Market Leadership

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand, has seen significant momentum and reaffirmed its vision to progress the life sciences industry forward, securing new enterprise agreements with several large customers, a strengthened industry partnership in central nervous system (CNS), a strengthened presence in digital therapeutics, and expanded leadership. Medidata further solidified its market leadership to transform life sciences through its focus on innovative, AI-powered solutions and strengthened approach on Patient, Data, and Study Experiences, extending the brand’s impact beyond clinical trials through commercialization and the delivery of more accessible, effective therapies to patients.

“Medidata continues to drive innovation across the life sciences ecosystem,” said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. “We’ve received significant industry recognition for Medidata Clinical Data Studio, an integral offering within our Data Experience, as well as our partnerships with Click Therapeutics and Cogstate, which are generating strong interest with customers. These bold moves will deliver new solutions for patients, sites, and sponsors and represent concrete steps towards improving outcomes and advancing healthcare.”

Driving Industry-Wide Transformation

Expanding on its Study Experience , Medidata launched the Site Insights Program to elevate the site voice, boost study engagement, and improve technology compliance in research. It also became the first life sciences brand to integrate data from the UK Interactive Costing Tool (iCT) , hosted by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), into Medidata Grants Manager , streamlining the study start up process and improving budget precision by up to 80%.

Advancing CNS and Digital Therapeutics

To deliver a comprehensive CNS trial experience for patients and researchers, Medidata, in partnership with Cogstate , has developed a unified, deeply integrated solution to optimize endpoint data quality and reduce operational complexity. Additionally, Medidata partnered with Click Therapeutics , reinforcing its commitment to supporting patients beyond clinical trials and along their healthcare journey through innovations such as software-enhanced drugs. Together, the partnerships with Cogstate and Click Therapeutics will improve the patient and study experience and deliver new, innovative solutions for sites, sponsors and life sciences companies.

Expanding Market Leadership

Medidata continued to set the industry standard in clinical trial innovation, securing new agreements with a large enterprise pharmaceutical company, two of the top 10 biopharma manufacturers, and a leading clinical research organization, ICON . These collaborations further reinforce Medidata’s position as the industry preferred trusted partner for clinical trials, providing cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate drug development and enhance patient outcomes.

Award-Winning Technology and Innovation

Medidata AI-powered solutions continue to earn industry accolades. In the first quarter, Clinical Data Studio , was recognized as a top technology for improving data quality and accelerating study timelines by the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) and theCUBE . Medidata was also inducted into the Digital Health New York Hall of Fame , validating its relentless commitment to innovation and leadership in shaping the future of clinical trials. Additionally, as a result of the Cogstate collaboration, Medidata was recognized with the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider, recognizing the impact and innovation behind this joint effort.

Strengthened Leadership

In January, Medidata bolstered its leadership team to further deliver patient-centered, customer-focused innovation with appointments of new executives Lisa Moneymaker and Chris King , along with the promotion of Alicia Staley to chief patient officer.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com .

