Cancer Support Community Announces New Board Leadership: Jonathan T. Marks Named Vice Chair, Scott Barr Appointed Secretary

Washington, D.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. — June 3, 2025 — The Cancer Support Community (CSC), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting and strengthening people impacted by cancer, proudly announces the election of Jonathan T. Marks as Vice Chair and Scott Barr as Secretary of its Board of Trustees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Scott into their new leadership roles,” said Sally Werner, CEO of Cancer Support Community. “Their combined expertise in compliance and technology will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and meet the needs of our community. Their leadership reinforces our mission to uplift and strengthen those impacted by cancer.”

Jonathan T. Marks, CPA, CFF, CITP, CGMA, CFE, and NACD Board Fellow, brings over 35 years of experience in forensic accounting and compliance. As a partner in BDO USA’s Forensic Services practice, Marks has led numerous global investigations into fraud, bribery, and misconduct, while advising organizations on governance, risk management, and compliance strategies. He has served on CSC’s Board of Trustees for several years and is also a longtime board member at CSC Greater Philadelphia, where he has helped strengthen local impact and programming.

Read more about Jonathan T. Marks

Scott Barr, a seasoned technology leader, has also served on CSC’s Board of Trustees for many years. He has led technology practices at Booz Allen Hamilton, Maximus, Sierra7, and now serves as the COO of a large technology and engineering company. With more than 25 years of experience, Barr’s strategic vision and technological insight will help CSC enhance and expand its digital infrastructure and services.

Read more about Scott Barr

“Jonathan and Scott have already demonstrated their deep commitment to CSC’s mission,” said Rich Mutell, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Their thoughtful perspectives and strategic insight will help guide our organization forward as we work to expand access, deepen impact, and uphold the values that define our community.”

As CSC continues to build on its mission to uplift and strengthen people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care, the guidance of Marks and Barr will be pivotal. Their leadership helps advance CSC’s vision: Everyone impacted by cancer receives the support they want and need throughout their experience.

About Cancer Support Community

CSC is a global nonprofit network with over 200 locations in 50 markets, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers as well as healthcare partnerships. These locations, along with a toll-free helpline, digital services, and award-winning education materials, provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families each year.

Our Mission: CSC uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care.

Our Vision: Everyone impacted by cancer receives the support they want and need throughout their experience.