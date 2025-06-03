Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced that CEO, Gareth Sheridan will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5th at 4PM Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with the Company are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website www.nutriband.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Forward-Looking Statements

