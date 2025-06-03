SimiTree Appoints Accomplished Financial Executive Ellen Purdy as Chief Financial Officer

Hamden, CT, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading services and software company focused on behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers, today announced the appointment of Ellen Purdy as Chief Financial Officer. Purdy brings over 25 years of financial and operations management experience, with a proven track record of driving growth and executing profitable exits for private equity-backed healthcare technology companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to the SimiTree team at this pivotal moment in our company's growth trajectory," said William Simione, III, CEO of SimiTree. "Ellen's extensive experience in healthcare technology, combined with her proven ability to execute successful strategic initiatives and drive profitable growth for PE-backed companies, makes her the ideal leader to help us scale our operations and capitalize on the significant opportunities in the behavioral health and home health markets."

In her new role, Purdy will oversee all financial operations for SimiTree, including strategic planning, financial reporting, capital allocation, and investor relations as the company continues its aggressive growth strategy in the rapidly expanding behavioral health and home care sectors.

Purdy most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Red Nucleus, a premier provider of scientific services and medical communications solutions for the life science industry, where she helped navigate the company through a majority investment from the Riverside Company to THL Partners. Prior to that, she held CFO positions at Synacor, a cloud-based software and services company, and Outseer (formerly RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence), a cybersecurity spinout backed by Symphony Technology Group.

Her healthcare technology expertise was demonstrated during her tenure as CFO at Office Practicum, where she supported 30% annual growth for the leading Pediatric EHR, Practice Management and RCM services company that also specialized in Behavioral Health. While there, she successfully executed a profitable exit from Bluff Point Associates to growth equity firm Pamlico Capital.

"I'm excited to join SimiTree at such a dynamic time for the company and the broader behavioral health and home care industries," said Purdy. "The company's mission to improve outcomes for some of our most vulnerable populations, combined with its strong private equity backing and growth potential, creates an exceptional opportunity to make a meaningful impact while delivering strong returns for stakeholders."

Purdy's appointment comes as SimiTree continues to expand its comprehensive suite of services and software solutions designed to help behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers improve patient outcomes while optimizing operational efficiency and financial performance.

About SimiTree SimiTree is a growth-stage services and software company dedicated to supporting behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers. Backed by private equity, SimiTree delivers comprehensive solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient care while achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence. The company is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.