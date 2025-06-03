Decent Holding Inc. Announces the Approval of Dual-Class Share Structure and Governance Enhancements

Yantai, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) (“Decent” or the “Company”), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced the successful adoption of a special resolution to reclassify its authorized share capital and implement updated governance provisions, effective immediately.

Under the resolution, the Company has adopted change in the authorized share capital of US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each ("Ordinary Shares") by:

(i) re-classifying all 16,250,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding including 8,026,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding held by Decent Limited into class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, each having one (1) vote per share and with other rights attached to it in the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") on a one for one basis;

(ii) re-designating 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding held by Decent Limited into 5,000,000 class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, each having twenty (20) votes per share and with other rights attached to it in the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Class B Ordinary Shares") on a one for one basis; and

(iii) re-designating the 483,750,000 remaining authorized but unissued Ordinary Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis. (the “Re-designations”)

Upon the Re-designations, the authorized share capital of the Company is US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each, comprising of (i) 495,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, and (ii) 5,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares.

Concurrently, the Company adopted its Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, formalizing the rights, conversion mechanisms, and governance frameworks for the new share structure. These updates aim to enhance governance flexibility, streamline voting procedures, director appointments and shareholder communications while maintaining equitable economic rights for all shareholders.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate“ or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the ”Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)