Employ Unveils Bold AI Companion Strategy—Responsible AI Built for Recruiters, Designed for Impact

DENVER, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., the market-leading intelligent hiring suite, today announced the launch of its new AI Companion strategy. Leading the rollout is the AI Interview Companion, the first of many purpose-built AI Companions being added to the Employ suite of intelligent hiring solutions. With this launch, Employ is accelerating its innovation roadmap while keeping pace with the rapid evolution of AI.

Employ’s AI Companions are built to transform hiring by addressing the most critical choke points in the recruiting process, where AI can provide the most value. Embedded directly within an ATS, each Companion is purpose-built to optimize a specific stage, like sourcing, screening or interviewing. Driven by a bold AI strategy and a deep commitment to innovation, Employ is rapidly advancing its solution suite to supercharge recruiter productivity, delivering cutting-edge tools that redefine what’s possible in modern hiring.

Employ delivers tangible AI power directly into the hiring workflow via:

Better interviews and better hires with AI Interview Companion: From auto-summarized intake meetings to AI-guided interviews, streamline every step and instantly provide feedback into the Lever or Jobvite ATS.



From auto-summarized intake meetings to AI-guided interviews, streamline every step and instantly provide feedback into the Lever or Jobvite ATS. Make faster, smarter hiring decisions with Talent Fit : This AI-powered capability instantly analyzes and ranks candidates against job requirements, providing clear, concise explanations for each match.



: This AI-powered capability instantly analyzes and ranks candidates against job requirements, providing clear, concise explanations for each match. Hire faster with pre-screened, top-ranked applicants while reducing screening burden by up to 40 percent and only paying for results: Smart Screening combined with our exclusive LinkedIn and VONQ CPA+ partnerships delivers pre-qualified, top-ranked applicants—complete with scores and transcripts—directly to the Lever or JazzHR ATS.



“A recent IDC Research Business Value Snapshot found that organizations using Employ’s products achieved an average of $959,000 in annual benefits—delivering a three-year ROI of 255 percent and payback period of just four months,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ. “Building on this proven impact, we’re introducing our new AI Companion strategy, designed to keep recruiters in the driver’s seat and help talent teams foster a more dynamic and human-centric workplace.”

“Today marks a significant milestone in our Employ innovation story,” said Steve Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Employ. “We recognize the importance of connecting with candidates on a deeper level, building out high-performing teams, and shaping workplaces with intention. That’s why our approach to AI Companions works alongside recruiters, not in place of them. Human oversight, transparency and trust remain at the center of everything we build as AI continues to become a strategic imperative in the recruitment journey.”

Founder and Chief Analyst at WorkTech, George LaRocque, said, "Employ’s AI Companion strategy is the most comprehensive that I've seen to date. It’s a bold, well-timed shift that positions the company at the forefront of talent acquisition innovation as we enter this agentic tech era. By tackling real hiring challenges with enterprise-grade solutions and leading on AI governance through its partnership with IBM, Employ is poised to move the conversation on AI from exciting use cases to real business impact."

We’re Not Just Building AI for AI’s Sake—We’re Building It Responsibly

Every AI innovation Employ delivers is built with watsonx.governance and backed by IBM’s leadership in responsible technology. With always-on support, verification and transparency tools embedded from the start, Employ helps teams scale responsibly and stay in control. As generative and agentic AI adoption accelerates, governance isn’t optional—it’s essential. Without it, risks like data gaps, black-box outcomes and audit failures become everyday problems.

Brenner continued, “At the core of our AI development is a deep commitment to building technology responsibly and safely, all backed by a foundation of trusted AI you can count on. We believe that the future of AI must be shaped not just by innovation but by integrity, ensuring that every product we design reflects our values and prioritizes the well-being of users and society. From engineering to deployment, our efforts are grounded in a thoughtful approach to risk, transparency and ethical standards, because we understand that real progress can only be achieved when responsibility leads the way.”

For more from Employ’s Chief Product Officer, Dara Brenner, about this announcement and what’s ahead for Employ, read the company’s latest blog here. To learn more about Employ’s approach to innovation, visit here.