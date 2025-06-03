To

3 June 2025

Company Announcement number 48/2025

Extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on the 4 June 2025 at 10.00 am at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:

Proposal for the election of the Head of Wholesale Credit and LC&I Risk Management, Claus Schrøder Jensen, to the company’s Board of Directors Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders

Claus Schrøder Jensen holds the position as Head of Wholesale Credit and LC&I Risk Management in Danske Bank A/S and has been working within Danske Bank Group for the last 29 years. Claus has held numerous leadership positions within credit and risk management for both business customers and large corporates and institutions.

The Executive Management

For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.

