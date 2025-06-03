Days Inn Invites Travellers to Explore Some of Canada’s Top Summer Destinations One Stay at a Time!

Toronto, ON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer in Canada is a season of endless possibilities when memories are made, stories unfold, and the spirit of exploration comes alive. From the misty shores of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic, Days Inn is your ultimate gateway to unforgettable experiences from coast to coast. Travellers can unlock extraordinary adventures that capture the heart and spirit of Canadian summer, with conveniently located hotels serving as the perfect home base for creating lifelong travel memories with family and friends.

British Columbia: Pacific Coast Adventures

Adventure seekers staying at Days Inns near Vancouver can take advantage of the many activities nearby, like the exhilarating whale watching excursions running May through September. Culture enthusiasts will delight in the renowned Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, bringing theatrical magic to Vancouver's waterfront from June to September. The excitement continues at the Pacific National Exhibition, where thrilling rides and entertainment await from late August until Labour Day. For those seeking natural thrills, the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge offers breathtaking forest canopy views.

Alberta: Festival Central

Calgary comes alive each summer, and guests at Days Inns in Calgary are close to all the action of the legendary Calgary Stampede from July 4 – 13, where world-class rodeo talent and western entertainment help create unforgettable memories. Music lovers can catch some incredible country music artists take to the stage at Country Thunder Alberta from August 15 – 17, while year-round attractions like iFly indoor skydiving and the beautiful landscapes of Confederation Park offer additional options for endless fun.

Further north, Days Inns in Edmonton place guests at the heart of some fantastic summer attractions. Visitors can connect with nature at the magnificent Elk Island National Park, enjoy the Taste of Edmonton, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, along with the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

Saskatchewan: Prairie Celebrations

Country music enthusiasts heading to Country Thunder Saskatchewan from July 10 – 13, will find Days Inns in Regina perfectly positioned for enjoying one of North America's premier country music festivals.

In Saskatoon, guests at Days Inn by Wyndham Saskatoon can enjoy a perfect blend of natural beauty and family entertainment. The property offers easy access to the fascinating wildlife at Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, the thrilling rides at Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park, and the serene natural landscapes of Beaver Creek Conservation Area—making it an ideal choice for summer family adventures.

Manitoba: Heartland Highlights

Winnipeg's vibrant summer scene is easily accessible when staying at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Winnipeg Airport. Aviation enthusiasts can explore the fascinating exhibits at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, while nature lovers can wander through the beautiful Leo Mol Sculpture Garden. Animal admirers will enjoy close encounters with diverse wildlife at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Ontario: Summer Entertainment Hub

Ontario's festival calendar explodes with summer excitement! Days Inn by Wyndham Orillia and Days Inn by Wyndham Barrie offer perfect accommodation options for fans attending Canada's largest country music festival, Boots and Hearts, running August 7 – 10.

In the nation's capital, Days Inns in Ottawa places travellers at the centre of summer excitement. Starting July 10, the electrifying Ottawa Bluesfest brings top musical talent to stages across the city for ten days. Art lovers can explore the inspiring National Gallery of Canada, while outdoor enthusiasts can hit the trails in stunning Gatineau Park or enjoy the historic charm and local flavours of ByWard Market.

Quebec: Cultural Experiences

Montreal's vibrant energy awaits guests at Days Inns in Montreal. The city bursts to life with the legendary Montreal International Jazz Festival and the mind-bending Montreal Complètement Cirque. Historic Old Montreal comes alive with street performers, outdoor cafés, and its cobblestone charm, while Mount Royal Park becomes a lush urban oasis, perfect for picnics, cycling, and taking in stunning city views.

Discover Berthierville, a hidden gem in Quebec's Lanaudière region, where adventure meets comfort at Days Inn by Wyndham Berthierville. Nestled near the Lac Saint-Pierre World Biosphere Reserve, travellers can immerse themselves in an extraordinary natural paradise boasting over 220 bird species and breathtaking biodiversity or kayak along the scenic Saint Lawrence River for an unforgettable ecological adventure in one of Quebec's most stunning natural landscapes.

Atlantic Canada: Maritime Charm

Coastal beauty becomes your backdrop when staying at Days Inn by Wyndham Dalhousie. Photographers and nature lovers will treasure the picturesque lighthouses, which offer stunning photo opportunities against the dramatic Atlantic landscapes. Visitors can immerse themselves in the region's vibrant spirit at the Bon Ami festival, where local culture and coastal charm collide in a celebration that is sure to be the highlight of any trip!

Prince Edward Island's summer charm comes alive for guests of Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Summerside. From July 10 – 12, indulge in the delights at the famous Lobster Carnival, where seafood tastings, cooking demonstrations, and lively entertainment celebrate the island's maritime heritage. The Summerside Farmers Market is perfect for sampling local produce and artisanal goods, while Linkletter Provincial Park provides excellent beaches for swimming and relaxing in the sun.

Your Summer Starts Here - Seize the Days!

Days Inn understands that summer is more than just a season - it's a state of mind. With comfortable rooms, free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, travellers can truly “Seize the Days”. Earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points, which can be used for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise and so much more.

Start planning your Canadian summer adventure today by exploring all locations at daysinn.ca or by calling 1-800-DAYS-INN. This summer don't just travel - create memories that will last a lifetime.

