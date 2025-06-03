Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Insights 2025-2030 | Advances in Sensor Fusion Technologies Revolutionize Airport Runway Safety Systems

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Runway Safety Systems Market by Product Type, End User, Technology, Application, Service Type - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airport Runway Safety Systems Market is an integral component of modern aviation infrastructure, with a market value projected to grow from USD 2.94 billion in 2024 to USD 4.11 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by factors like increased air traffic, new safety technologies, and evolving regulatory requirements. Industry stakeholders are continuously exploring innovative approaches to enhance operational safety and meet the dynamic needs posed by both technological advances and economic pressures.

Shaping the Future of Runway Safety Systems

Airports are increasingly focusing on advanced safety systems to manage emerging threats such as bird strikes, foreign object debris, variable surface friction, and unauthorized perimeter intrusions. These systems are crucial for real-time hazard detection and risk mitigation, ensuring the safety of passengers, crews, and assets. Leveraging insights from this market research, decision-makers can identify strategic procurement opportunities and optimize resource allocation for competitive advantage. Moreover, such insights aid in aligning operational strategies with technological roadmaps, thereby bolstering airport resilience and adaptability.

Evolving Paradigms in Runway Safety Technology

Modern runway safety systems emphasize proactive hazard management through sensor fusion technologies. This integrated approach utilizes radar, infrared, laser, acoustic, and video analytics to enhance situational awareness and precision in detecting threats. The adoption of cloud-based platforms and edge computing further transforms data processing, enabling instant decision support and predictive maintenance, critical for maintaining operational continuity. As airports proceed towards digitization, they focus on regulatory compliance and international interoperability to foster collaborative advancements in safety protocols.

Navigating the Effects of 2025 U.S. Tariffs on Runway Safety Solutions

The introduction of revised U.S. tariffs in 2025 impacts the cost structures of runway safety equipment, compelling manufacturers and airport authorities to reconsider sourcing strategies. These tariffs have prompted some suppliers to explore nearshoring and domestic manufacturing options to alleviate cost pressures. While tariffs pose challenges, they also drive innovation in vendor sourcing and procurement strategies, promoting resilience in the face of economic fluctuations. Adopting these strategic adjustments helps mitigate risks associated with tariff volatility and sustain the deployment of essential safety technologies.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.75%, reaching USD 4.11 billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and regulatory mandates.

Comprehensive runway safety systems are crucial for proactive hazard management, integrating technologies like sensor fusion and predictive analytics.

U.S. tariff changes in 2025 have shifted strategic sourcing and manufacturing practices within the industry, prompting new adaptive measures.

Segmented analysis highlights variations in product types, end-user sectors, and technology applications, reflecting diverse market dynamics and opportunities.

Regional differences affect runway safety system adoption, underscoring the importance of tailoring strategies to localized operational criteria.

Consolidating Insights for Enhanced Runway Safety

Runway safety systems represent a critical interface between technological innovation and operational imperatives in the aviation sector. By understanding the market's segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, stakeholders can make informed decisions that align with strategic goals and regulatory expectations.

With sustained growth and a focus on alignment with technological advancements, the runway safety market offers significant opportunities for industry stakeholders ready to meet the evolving demands of this complex yet promising field.

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Airport Runway Safety Systems market report include:

Honeywell International

Thales

Collins Aerospace

Frequentis

Indra Sistemas

Saab

BEUMER Group

ADB SAFEGATE Group

Northrop Grumman

Rohde & Schwarz

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bird Radar Systems

8.2.1. Long-Range Radar

8.2.2. Short-Range Radar

8.3. FOD Detection

8.3.1. Camera-Based

8.3.2. Laser-Based

8.3.3. Radar-Based

8.3.3.1. Dual-Polarization Radar

8.3.3.2. Single-Polarization Radar

8.4. Friction Measurement Systems

8.4.1. Continuous Friction Measurement Systems

8.4.1.1. Inline Systems

8.4.1.2. Portable Systems

8.4.2. Grip Testing Equipment

8.5. Intrusion Detection Systems

8.5.1. Ground Sensor Systems

8.5.2. Microwave Beam Systems

8.5.3. Perimeter Fence Detection

8.6. Runway Lighting

8.6.1. Approach Lights

8.6.2. Centerline Lights

8.6.3. Edge Lights

8.6.4. Taxiway Lights

8.6.5. Touchdown Zone Lights



9. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial Airports

9.2.1. Large Hub Facilities

9.2.2. Medium Hub Facilities

9.2.3. Small Hub Facilities

9.3. General Aviation Airports

9.3.1. Flight Training Schools

9.3.2. Heliports

9.3.3. Private Airfields

9.4. Military Installations

9.4.1. Air Force Bases

9.4.2. Army Airfields

9.4.3. Naval Air Stations



10. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Acoustic Systems

10.2.1. Microphone Array Systems

10.2.2. Ultrasonic Sensors

10.3. Infrared Systems

10.3.1. FLIR Systems

10.3.2. Thermal Imaging Cameras

10.4. Laser Systems

10.4.1. Laser Scanning Systems

10.4.2. Lidar-Based Detection

10.5. Radar Systems

10.5.1. Primary Surveillance Radar

10.5.2. Secondary Surveillance Radar

10.6. Visual Systems

10.6.1. Video Analytics Systems



11. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. New Installation

11.2.1. Expansion Projects

11.2.2. Greenfield Projects

11.3. Upgrade And Refurbishment

11.3.1. Control Tower Integration

11.3.2. System Modernization



12. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Service Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Integration

12.2.1. Hardware Integration

12.2.2. Software Integration

12.3. Maintenance

12.3.1. Corrective Maintenance

12.3.2. Preventive Maintenance

12.4. Training

12.4.1. Onsite Training

12.4.2. Remote Training



13. Americas Airport Runway Safety Systems Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Airport Runway Safety Systems Market



15. Asia-Pacific Airport Runway Safety Systems Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



