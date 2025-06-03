Quantivision Business Institute (QBI) Announces Collaboration with Major Exchanges for Global Launch of MindArc 5.0 on September 1, 2025

San Diego, USA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On May 31, 2025, Quantivision Business Institute (QBI) officially announced that its flagship intelligent trading system, MindArc 5.0, will be launched simultaneously on major global exchanges on September 1, 2025. Through global cloud deployment, it will provide high-performance and secure intelligent trading support to investors worldwide.







Leading a New Era of Secure Intelligent Trading



Founded in 2015 by fintech pioneer Professor Marcus J. Hayes, QBI is dedicated to combining cutting-edge AI technology, security compliance systems, and education to provide reliable fintech solutions for global investors and professionals. Over the years, QBI has become a leader in fintech education and innovative trading systems.



MindArc 5.0 is QBI's self-developed intelligent trading analysis system, which has undergone years of technological iteration since its initiation in 2019. The system covers stock, cryptocurrency, forex, and commodities markets, featuring comprehensive risk control capabilities and intelligent analysis models, making it particularly suitable for high-frequency trading and quantitative investment.



Industry-Leading Security Protections



MindArc 5.0 includes several core security features to ensure the safety of user funds and data:



· Top-Tier Data Encryption : Utilizes military-grade AES-256 algorithms to safeguard data during transmission and storage from leakage risks.

: Utilizes military-grade AES-256 algorithms to safeguard data during transmission and storage from leakage risks. · Multi-layer Protection Mechanism : Integrates firewalls, intrusion detection, and real-time anti-fraud systems to effectively defend against hacker attacks.

: Integrates firewalls, intrusion detection, and real-time anti-fraud systems to effectively defend against hacker attacks. · MEV Protection Module : Designed specifically for cryptocurrency trading, preventing miner-extractable value (MEV) manipulation to ensure fair trading.

: Designed specifically for cryptocurrency trading, preventing miner-extractable value (MEV) manipulation to ensure fair trading. · Dynamic Risk Monitoring: Employs deep learning models to identify market volatility in real-time and automatically optimize take-profit and stop-loss strategies. Testing data from 2024 indicates this mechanism can reduce potential user losses by 35%.



The system also features self-optimization capabilities, continuously learning from user behavior and market data to enhance strategy precision, providing users with more efficient and personalized investment decision support.







Comprehensive Global Launch Plan



QBI is currently collaborating with multiple major exchanges in North America, Asia, and Europe. MindArc 5.0 will gradually launch starting in September 2025, leveraging global cloud services to provide investors with a seamless access experience. This deployment will significantly enhance the system's coverage and user experience, further solidifying QBI's leading position in intelligent trading and secure finance.



Leading Experts Set to Establish Industry Standards



QBI boasts a world-class faculty and technical team:



· Daniel Oliver Westbrook : An AI investment expert who previously managed a $15 billion hedge fund, providing algorithmic support for MindArc 5.0 with his proprietary valuation models.

: An AI investment expert who previously managed a $15 billion hedge fund, providing algorithmic support for MindArc 5.0 with his proprietary valuation models. · Henry Lawson: A senior actuary and financial risk manager focusing on cryptocurrency risk assessment and options pricing, ensuring compliance and risk control for MindArc 5.0.



Both experts designed the security and compliance architecture of MindArc 5.0 and incorporated practical case studies into QBI's educational curriculum to help users systematically master AI risk control and trading strategies.



Balancing Education and Technology, Expanding Global Influence



QBI has trained over 100,000 fintech professionals, with alumni at renowned institutions like Two Sigma, Bridgewater Associates, and Renaissance Technologies, and established strategic partnerships with Harvard and Stanford. QBI also promotes global financial literacy through an education fund, aiming to provide equitable educational resources to aspiring fintech individuals.







Towards an Intelligent and Secure Financial Future



QBI remains committed to the philosophy of "technology for good, security as the foundation," achieving efficient integration of technology and market through MindArc 5.0. This global launch is not only a demonstration of system capabilities but also an important milestone in QBI's commitment to promoting intelligent finance worldwide. Whether you are a professional trader or an emerging investor, QBI will be your trusted partner.



