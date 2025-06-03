ESGold Corp. Ascends as Wall Street Seeks New Class of Gold Producers

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio. IBN is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/pnEOl

As gold surges to record highs above $3,000+ per ounce in May 2025 — outpacing the S&P 500, NASDAQ and even bitcoin—Wall Street’s focus is shifting. With U.S. debt-to-GDP now exceeding 120% and real interest rates still historically negative, gold has reaffirmed its role as the market’s most reliable hedge. But for institutional investors, bullion and ETFs aren’t enough anymore. What they want now is leverage, scalability and cash flow.

That’s why the spotlight is turning toward a new class of near-term gold producers: companies with clean balance sheets, high internal rates of return (IRR) and operational models designed to scale and generate recurring revenue — companies like ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF). With central banks buying more gold than ever and financial markets hungry for sustainable exposure to the yellow metal, the next wave of institutional capital is hunting for precisely the kind of scalable, cash-flow-driven opportunity that ESGold offers.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information about the company, please visit ESGold.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESGold are available in the company’s newsroom at https://IBN.fm/ESAUF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: www.NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is Powered By IBN