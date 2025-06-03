Primech AI Signs Lease Agreement with Leading Facilities Management Leader for HYTRON LITE Robot Deployment at One of Singapore’s Largest Hospitals

SINGAPORE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the signing of a two-year lease agreement with one of the leading facility management service providers for the deployment of its innovative HYTRON LITE autonomous bathroom cleaning robot at one of Singapore's largest public hospitals.

The two-year agreement represents a milestone in commercializing Primech AI's robotics technology. It underscores the growing market demand for advanced cleaning automation in complex, high-traffic environments such as healthcare facilities. This deployment represents another milestone with Primech AI's entry into the critical healthcare sector, where stringent cleaning and hygiene standards are paramount, confirming the commercial viability of the HYTRON LITE robot for high-stakes environments where consistent sanitization is essential for patient and staff safety.

"Securing this deployment at one of Singapore's premier healthcare institutions marks a significant milestone in our commercialization strategy," said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Primech AI. "Healthcare environments demand the highest standards of cleanliness and operational reliability. This deployment demonstrates our HYTRON LITE robot's capabilities in meeting these exacting requirements while addressing the critical labor challenges faced by the healthcare sector."

HYTRON LITE incorporates the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super, a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. Known for its compact size and powerful AI capabilities, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super facilitates high-energy efficiency and superior AI processing at the edge. The HYTRON LITE robot will provide autonomous cleaning services, delivering consistent, high-quality sanitization while reducing the manual labor burden on facility management staff. The robot's advanced features include the self-generation of electrolyzed water for eco-friendly cleaning, contactless and contact-based cleaning capabilities, self-charging systems, automated water handling, air-drying, and floor-mopping functions.

"This deployment is particularly significant as it allows us to demonstrate our technology's value in an environment where cleaning quality directly impacts patient outcomes," added Mr. Ng. "The healthcare sector represents a key growth market for our robotics solutions, and we're excited to showcase how automation can enhance both operational efficiency and hygiene standards."

The first HYTRON LITE robot is scheduled to be delivered by early June 2025, with installation, setup, and training to be provided by Primech AI's specialized technical team.

About Primech AI



Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

About Primech Holdings Limited



Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

