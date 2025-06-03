Synthetic Rope Market worth $3.07 billion in 2029, at 6.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Synthetic Rope Market is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion in 2029 from USD 2.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The diverse attributes, coupled with the increasing number of applications, can be pointed out as the main drivers of the demand for synthetic rope across industries. Synthetic rope is gaining popularity in marine & fishing, oil & gas, and sports & leisure industries, where its low weight, high strength, flexibility, and good tensile strength are appreciated.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50038042

Browse in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Rope Market”

286 - Market Data Tables

54 – Figures

270 - Pages

List of Key Players in Synthetic Rope Market:

Cortland International (US) Wireco Worldgroup Inc. (US) Samson Rope Technologies (US) Southern Ropes (South Africa) English Braids Ltd. (UK) Marlow Ropes (England) Teufelberger (Austria) Bekaert (Belgium) Yale Cordage Inc. (US) Lanex A.S. (Czech Republic)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Synthetic Rope Market:

Drivers: High strength and lightweight of synthetic ropes Restraint: Availability of alternatives (steel wire ropes) Opportunity: Development of multifilament ropes Challenge: Environmental regulations related to production and disposal of synthetic products

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=50038042

Key Findings of the Study:

Specialty Fiber is expected to grow with highest CAGR in the material type segment in the Synthetic rope Market during the forecasted period. Braided construction type is expected to have the largest share in construction type segment during the forecast period in terms of value. Medium strength rating is expected to dominate the strength rating segment during the forecast period in terms of value. Sports & Leisure end-use industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in the synthetic rope market. Asia Pacific region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Based on Material type, the synthetic rope market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, and specialty fibers. Specialty fibers include High Molecular Polyethylene (HMPE), Ultra- high Molecular Polyethylene (UHMPE), Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), and Aramid fibers. In terms of value specialty fiber segment held the largest market share, in 2023. The demand for specialty fiber ropes in marine & fishing, oil & gas, sports & leisure, construction, cranes, and other end-use industries. This thriving industrial environment supports a continuous need for specialty fiber ropes, further enhancing the synthetic rope market.

Based on Construction type, the synthetic rope market has been segmented into braided, plaited, and twisted. The demand for ropes with these construction types is growing rapidly due to its unique combination of extraordinary properties and potential applications across various industries. Synthetic rope is one of the strongest known materials, yet incredibly lightweight. This makes it highly attractive for use in the industries, where strength and light weightiness are crucial.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=50038042

Based on strength rating, synthetic rope market has been segmented into high, medium, and low. The medium strength rating segment held the largest market share of the global synthetic rope market in 2023. This significant share is due to the growing applications of medium strength synthetic rope in the marine & fishing, sports & leisure, and oil & gas industries. Synthetic rope is preferred in this industry over other ropes like natural fiber ropes and steel wire ropes due to its exceptional properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, flexibility, tensile strength, enhanced performance, and durability.

Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest market share of the synthetic rope market. The North American synthetic rope market mainly includes US and Canada. North America has the presence of leading synthetic rope manufacturers like Cortland International (US), Wireco Worldgroup Inc. (US), Samson Rope Technologies (US), and Yale Cordage Inc. (US). These companies are responsible for several international collaborations and partnerships, contributing to a considerable regional market share in the global synthetic rope market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports

Related Reports: