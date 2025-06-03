Ethos Specialty Expands Transactional Risk Capacity with Starr Partnership

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Specialty Insurance Services LP (“Ethos Specialty”), a Bishop Street Underwriters (“Bishop Street”) company, today announced the expansion of its North American Transactional Risk capacity through a new partnership with Starr, a global insurance and investment organization.

As the Transactional Risk market continues to tighten—amid hardening conditions and widespread capacity constraints—Ethos Specialty remains undeterred in its mission to deliver best-in-class solutions. The addition of Starr to Ethos’s panel of premier carriers underscores that commitment and further solidifies Ethos’s position as one of the most sought-after partners in the space. Starr joins an already robust, “A” rated lineup that includes AXIS and Skyward Specialty, bringing total capacity limits to $45M in the U.S. and $25M in Canada.

“We’re proud to partner with Starr, a global leader in commercial insurance,” said Navine Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer at Ethos Specialty. “Starr’s legacy of underwriting excellence and financial strength aligns perfectly with our mission to provide market-leading risk solutions across the U.S. and Canada.”

Starr brings over a century of experience and a global footprint spanning more than 100 countries. With an AM Best rating of “A” (Excellent), Starr’s capacity further enhances Ethos’s ability to serve clients across diverse industries with confidence.

This partnership comes amid a period of exceptional growth for Ethos Specialty. While many peers have contracted, Ethos has grown its Transactional Risk business by over 90% year over year—driven by a clear flight to quality among insureds seeking trusted, proven partners. Its ability to attract top-tier carriers like Starr reflects a reputation for underwriting excellence, innovation, and consistent claims performance. With a rapidly expanding footprint, world-class talent, and a forward-thinking approach, Ethos is well-positioned to shape the future of Transactional Risk across North America and beyond.

To learn more about Ethos Specialty’s solutions, contact our team at headoffice@ethossspecialty.com.

About Ethos Specialty

Ethos Specialty is a leading Managing General Underwriter (“MGU”) that develops industry-specific insurance programs and provides specialized underwriting services on behalf of high-quality carrier and syndicate partners. Ethos focuses on managing risks related to transactions, offering multiple solutions including Representations and Warranties (R&W) and tax insurance. For more information, visit www.ethosspecialty.com.

About Starr

Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents. Through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products, as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy, and excess casualty insurance. For more information, visit www.starr.com.

About Bishop Street

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital portfolio company, seeks to partner with Managing General Agents/Underwriters as well as niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird’s strong track record, expertise, and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to www.bishopstreetuw.com.

Media Contacts

Ethos Specialty

Lauren Meyer

lauren.meyer@ethosspecialty.com

(248) 849-0992

Starr

Hunter Hoffmann

hunter.hoffmann@starrcompanies.com

(646) 630-4944